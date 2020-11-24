India becomes 4th nation to get IMO nod for navigation satellite system.

HostileInsurgent
India has become the fourth country in the world to have its independent regional navigation satellite system recognised by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) as a part of the World Wide Radio Navigation System (WWRNS).
The other three countries that have its navigation systems recognised by the IMO are the US, Russia and China.
The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) was designed to provide accurate position information services to assist in the navigation of ships in Indian Ocean waters. The Director General of Shipping (DGS) had approached the IMO for granting recognition to the IRNSS as a component of the WWRNS, similar to the US-owned Global Position System (GPS) or Russia’s Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS) – a process that took two years.
On Friday, Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar told The Indian Express, “Overdependence on any one system is not safe. The IMO has encouraged various countries to design their own satellite navigation systems. The IMO has now accepted IRNSS as an alternative navigation module. It was in use only on a pilot basis earlier but now all merchant vessels are authorised to use it, even small fishing vessels.”
Kumar said the IRNSS was a modern and more accurate navigation system and at any given time, there are at least 2,500 merchant vessels in Indian waters that will now be able to use the system. The IRNSS will be used to assist in the navigation of ships in ocean waters within the area of approximately 1,500 km from the Indian boundary, the DGS said in a statement.
The statement said, “Details of the tests carried out on merchant ships with regard to the accuracy of the system were included in the report prepared by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) which was submitted to IMO for consideration.”
Calling it a significant achievement towards the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the Union government, the statement said, “The Maritime Safety Committee of IMO during its recent meeting held from 4 to 11 November 2020 has approved the recognition of the IRNSS as a component of the World-wide radio navigation system.”
Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) : NavIC
Tender for NavIC Receiver Module Development
IRNSS is an independent regional navigation satellite system being developed by India. It is designed to provide accurate position information service to users in India as well as the region extending up to 1500 km from its boundary, which is its primary service area. An Extended Service Area lies between primary service area and area enclosed by the rectangle from Latitude 30 deg South to 50 deg North, Longitude 30 deg East to 130 deg East.
IRNSS will provide two types of services, namely, Standard Positioning Service (SPS) which is provided to all the users and Restricted Service (RS), which is an encrypted service provided only to the authorised users. The IRNSS System is expected to provide a position accuracy of better than 20 m in the primary service area.
Some applications of IRNSS are:
IRNSS-1A spacecraft provides messaging service to users in the Indian region. The Signal-in-Space Interface Control Document (ICD Ver. 1.0) for Messaging services (IRNSS 1A) is released to the public to provide the essential information to facilitate the use of IRNSS1A Signal-in-space for development of receiver and associated application.
The space segment consists of the IRNSS constellation of eight satellites, NavIC. Three satellites are located in suitable orbital slots in the geostationary orbit and the remaining four are located in geosynchronous orbits with the required inclination and equatorial crossings in two different planes. All the satellites of the constellation are configured identically. The satellites are configured with I-1K Bus to be compatible for launch on-board PSLV.
Launch of mobile chipset compatible to NavIC
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has provided consultation for Qualcomm towards enabling NavIC capability in their Snapdragon mobile chipset platforms. These chipsets are being released by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The release of chipsets will help accelerate the adoption of NavIC by smartphone OEMs. The OEMs can now release any new models for Indian market which are NavIC enabled, thus eventually making NavIC as a standard feature in the upcoming handsets, applications, processors, etc. It will also enhance the geolocation capabilities of smartphones within the coverage region of NavIC.
