India beats China in Global Air Power Ranking 2022​

IAF Ranked 3rd Air Force on World Air Power Index 2022, Above China in List​

The World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) published the Global Air Powers Ranking of 2022 in which it placed the Indian Air Force at third position. ​

May 20, 2022 05:12 PM IST

IAF Ranked 3rd Air Force on World Air Power Index 2022, Above China in List | 🇮🇳 LatestLY The World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) published the Global Air Powers Ranking of 2022 in which it placed the Indian Air Force at third position. 🇮🇳 IAF Ranked 3rd Air Force on World Air Power Index 2022, Above China in List.

The World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) published the Global Air Powers Ranking of 2022 in which it placed the Indian Air Force at third position.The Indian Air Force has been placed 3rd on World Air Power Index in terms of the total fighting strength of the various air services of different national of the world. IAF has been placed above the Chinese Air Force also known as People’s Liberation Army Air Force.IAF has also been placed above Israeli Air Force, Japan Air Self-Defence Force and French and Space Force.According to the report, the Indian Air Force (IAF) currently counts 1,645 total units in its active aircraft inventory.