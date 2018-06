India vs Kenya, Intercontinental Cup: Sunil Chhetri’s brace earns India 3-0 victory

In a jampacked stadium, Mumbai, India beat Kenya 3-0 with Sunil Chhetri scoring 2. He now ranks third after Ronaldo and Messi in number of international goals while David Villa holds the 4th Position.We face New Zealand now and the tickets are sold out already.Hero of the match ..yet again.Today's MatchCaptain Sunil Chhetri scored a brace in his 100th international appearance to lead India to a 3-0 win over Kenya in the second match of the Intercontinental Cup 2018. However, that was not before Kenya gave a tough fight in the first half. But it all changed in the second when the Indian skipper broke the deadlock in the 68th minute by scoring the first goal of the night from the penalty spot. Moments later, Jeje Lalpekhlua doubled the lead. Finally, in the added time, it was Chhetri who once again scored his second of the night to lead India to a memorable triumph. With this win, Indian already have one foot in the final after thrashing Chinese Taipei 5-0 in their first game.