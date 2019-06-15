Imran Khan
India bars Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan
Over a thousand Sikh pilgrims were due to enter through the Wagah border
Our Correspondent February 18, 2021
Photo: Radio Pakistan
LAHORE:
India has once again barred Sikh pilgrims from visiting their holy site in Pakistan and has stopped them from crossing over from the Wagah border.
The Sikh pilgrims scheduled to take part in the upcoming Saka festival at Gurdwara Janamasthan at Nankana Sahib on Sunday, for which all necessary arrangements had been finalised, said the Spokesman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).
The spokesman also added that the Sikh community will stage a protest at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore this on Thursday afternoon against the decision by the Indian authorities.
Also Read India stops Sikhs from visiting Kartarpur Gurdwara
Last year in June, India prevented Sikh pilgrims from attending Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.
The Kartarpur corridor, which was temporarily closed in March 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was reopened in June on the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the 19th Sikh century ruler of Punjab.
The Kartarpur Gurdwara, situated in the Narowal district, is one of the most revered places for the Sikh community as Baba Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life there. The distance between Kartarpur and the Indian town of Gurdaspur is merely three kilometres.
India has barred a group of 600 Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan, Turkey’s Anadolu news agency reported.
The Indian ministry of home affairs denied permission to the pilgrims citing security and coronavirus situation in Pakistan, the report said.
In a letter to the head of the Sikh group, the ministry said the security situation in Pakistan remains bad for Indian citizens.
“Traffic on India-Pakistan international border remains suspended since March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic,” the ministry was quoted as saying. “Pakistan has so far recorded over half a million cases with 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19.
“Considering the capacity of the health infrastructure, it is not advisable for a large group of our citizens to visit Pakistan for a week during the pandemic,” it added.
security and corona is 1 million times better in pakistan then in india how many sikhs farmers killed in delhi last two months ?and which country is world corona hub ?
security and corona is 1 million times better in pakistan then in india how many sikhs farmers killed in delhi last two months ?and which country is world corona hub ?