India bars Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan

Over a thousand Sikh pilgrims were due to enter through the Wagah border



Our Correspondent February 18, 2021


photo radio pakistan

Photo: Radio Pakistan
LAHORE:
India has once again barred Sikh pilgrims from visiting their holy site in Pakistan and has stopped them from crossing over from the Wagah border.
The Sikh pilgrims scheduled to take part in the upcoming Saka festival at Gurdwara Janamasthan at Nankana Sahib on Sunday, for which all necessary arrangements had been finalised, said the Spokesman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).
The spokesman also added that the Sikh community will stage a protest at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore this on Thursday afternoon against the decision by the Indian authorities.
Also Read India stops Sikhs from visiting Kartarpur Gurdwara
Last year in June, India prevented Sikh pilgrims from attending Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.
The Kartarpur corridor, which was temporarily closed in March 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was reopened in June on the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the 19th Sikh century ruler of Punjab.
The Kartarpur Gurdwara, situated in the Narowal district, is one of the most revered places for the Sikh community as Baba Guru Nanak spent the last 18 years of his life there. The distance between Kartarpur and the Indian town of Gurdaspur is merely three kilometres.
tribune.com.pk

India bars Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan | The Express Tribune

India has barred a group of 600 Sikh pilgrims from visiting Pakistan, Turkey’s Anadolu news agency reported.

The Indian ministry of home affairs denied permission to the pilgrims citing security and coronavirus situation in Pakistan, the report said.
In a letter to the head of the Sikh group, the ministry said the security situation in Pakistan remains bad for Indian citizens.
“Traffic on India-Pakistan international border remains suspended since March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic,” the ministry was quoted as saying. “Pakistan has so far recorded over half a million cases with 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19.
“Considering the capacity of the health infrastructure, it is not advisable for a large group of our citizens to visit Pakistan for a week during the pandemic,” it added.

security and corona is 1 million times better in pakistan then in india :lol: how many sikhs farmers killed in delhi last two months ?and which country is world corona hub ?
 
N.Siddiqui said:
Modi is doing everything right for Pakistan...

Kartarpur was a masterstroke by PM IK and COAS Bajwa.
Click to expand...
MODI is now totally retard he failed to control and now went down in gutter . in fact pakistan should banned indians to enter as security situation and corona is out of control in india . pakistan missed it i must say .
 
No surprises there. The sanghis are probably wetting their pants thinking the sardars will be going for Khalistani commando training and coming back.
Or they're just sad, little men whose ego looks to 'punish' the ones who pushed the farmers concerns.
Actually it's both.
 
They have played Kartarpur card perfectly. It will take time Sikhs to realize how rotten their fate with Hindus is. They will never allow sikhs freedom. Only freedom sikh is allowed is with in boundary defined by Hindus.
 
Imran Khan said:
MODI is now totally retard he failed to control and now went down in gutter . in fact pakistan should banned indians to enter as security situation and corona is out of control in india . pakistan missed it i must say .
Click to expand...
60-65% of the Sikhs pop. in India are Jatts, the fierce, loyal to their Punjab and Sikhism, the Waheguru, India comes a distant last for them and they have this hatred for the Hindus growing with current farmers protest...earlier massacre of 1984.

Ideal recipe for disaster...the maniac that is Modi is the best bet for Pakistan.
 
I dont trust the Sikhs their whole religion was built on hatred of islam, but I am all in for working with them to dismember modi and gangedesh!

Support Khalistan in every way possible
 
That's hilarious.

Hindus have been jumping in the Ganges willy nilly despite the Covid lockdown, and Delhi has decided to ban Sikhs from practicing their own pilgrimages?

Sikhs will not be happy.
 
KaiserX said:
I dont trust the Sikhs their whole religion was built on hatred of islam, but I am all in for working with them to dismember modi and gangedesh!

Support Khalistan in every way possible
Click to expand...
Sikhs do not believe in pilgrimages. However, the first Sikh Guru, Baba Guru Nanak, is known to have attended the Hajj on one occasion. Mecca in Saudi Arabia is the central religious place in Islam.


Most of this misgiving and hatred was planned by the Brahmin Hindus to create the animosity and that led to the bloodshed in 47 partition, one big reason was the division of Punjab their sacred Dharti and with it about 80% of their holy places coming into Pakistan...

They were brainwashed by the shrewd Hindu politicians to pitch them against Muslims...
 
KaiserX said:
I dont trust the Sikhs their whole religion was built on hatred of islam, but I am all in for working with them to dismember modi and gangedesh!

Support Khalistan in every way possible
Click to expand...
I don't trust the Indian response to the pandemic.

It poses a security risk as India goes through 1000s of epidemics each year alone without ever recognizing them.

It's challenging to even conceive a bio bubble for places of worship or entertainment.
 
MuhammedAli said:
They have played Kartarpur card perfectly. It will take time Sikhs to realize how rotten their fate with Hindus is. They will never allow sikhs freedom. Only freedom sikh is allowed is with in boundary defined by Hindus.
Click to expand...
The cost of this Aman ka Tamasha is unsustainable for Pakistan.
 
If i was in Pakistani leadership in next indian vote period we should allow Indians ti stage similar drama of 27th n let em create positive image for Modi. Modi n his RSS is destruction of India in making. We should let looney Hindus rule india. Secular naam kay Hindu make it difficult for us to demonstrate n prove why idea of Pakistan was legit... The threat felt n seen by Muslim leaders was religious Hindus n they should rule ... They will break India apart themselves ... We need to provide right oxygen n fuel n fan the fire of any and every discontent in India until minorties are consumed with desire of freedom from Hindu rule. And more importantly Pakistani leadership n people should be preped for ...NEXT WAR IS TO END ALL WARS WITH INDIA ... Believe, make people believe, n prepare the people n pakistan millitary ... For this war concept. No wishy washy chumma love u dove u friendliness ... See em as enemy deal with em as enemy at every step of the way ... Humiliate them ... Refuse to shake hands with em ... Say to them n to news reporter it was because of cow piss ... They are unhygenic. Offer their diplomats n goverment officials beef dishes ... Eat beef biryani n stakes wen gicing interviews on their channels ... Tell their anchor to drink cow pee when he gets hyper n telk him to calm down ... Degrade em make fun of them ... MAKE YOUTUBE CHANNEL ... RAPE-INDIA ... n on it only report news of rape of women girls babies dogs cows sheeps ... Do reaction video ... Call in experts have discussions about indian facination of indian men with rape n sexual interest in animals ... Talk about beastiality being central to hindusim ... Those temples where donkeys are getting raped by two three men n hindu women having three donkeys at a time ... Bring that into discussion ... Share those images ... Of cows getting raped ... Say this heritage compells hindu men to engage in these acts ... Be enemy of ur enemy ... Degrade ur enemy to extent that enemy feels dusgusted with himself.
 
“Traffic on India-Pakistan international border remains suspended since March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic,” the ministry was quoted as saying. “Pakistan has so far recorded over half a million cases with 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19.
Considering the capacity of the health infrastructure, it is not advisable for a large group of our citizens to visit Pakistan for a week during the pandemic,” it added.


SURELY, Indian establishment, out of all people know the situation in India. I mean, you lot are the epicenter of covid19, second most infected nation in the world!!

Its not even audacity, its beyond being dumb. Are there any sane Indians left to challenge the stupidity at display here by Indian establishment? It should be Pakistan having issues people coming from the 2nd most infected nation, not other way around! :D
 
