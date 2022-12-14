What's new

India bans Pakistani web series 'Sevak: The Confessions' for being 'anti-India' and a 'threat to Indian sovereignty and national security'

Zornix

Zornix

FULL MEMBER
Aug 14, 2022
220
0
307
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The government on Monday issued directions for blocking a Pakistan-based OTT platforms' website, two mobile applications, four social media accounts and smart TV app, saying a series being shown by it was detrimental to India’s national security and integrity.

The platform Vidly TV had released a web series titled “Sevak: The Confessions" on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks (coincidence? I think not) and was found to be detrimental to the national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

Three episodes of the web series have been released till date, it said.

The web-series portrayed an anti-India narrative on sensitive historical events and subjects of national importance such as Operation Blue Star and its aftermath, demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, killing of Christian missionary Graham Staines, Malegaon blasts, Samjhauta Express blasts and interstate river water dispute related to Sutlej Yamuna Link canal.

“Action against Pakistan-based Vidly TV follows the assessment that the provocative and wholly untrue web-series “Sevak" was sponsored by Pakistan’s info ops apparatus," senior adviser at the ministry Kanchan Gupta said on Twitter.

www.news18.com

Govt Blocks Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV Over Anti-India Web Series

Vidly TV had released a web series on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and was found to be detrimental to the national security.
www.news18.com www.news18.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Pakistan firmly supports one-China principle and iron brother’s efforts in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity: Pakistani Amba
Replies
0
Views
479
Zarvan
Zarvan
beijingwalker
Arab League declares support for 'one-China sovereignty' amid Taiwan crisis. Syria and Iran condemn Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Replies
13
Views
926
Khan2727
K
INDIAPOSITIVE
Ramiz Raja tweets proposal for 4-nation T20I 'Super Series' including India, Pakistan; 'to be hosted on rotation basis'
Replies
7
Views
916
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh’s fragile national security
Replies
1
Views
327
mb444
mb444
R
Do Indian Aircraft Carriers Pose a Serious Threat to Pakistan's Security?
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
jamesisi
J

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom