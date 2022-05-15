Sat 14 May 2022 13.34 BST
India, the world’s second largest producer of wheat, has banned all exports with immediate effect after a heatwave affected the crop.
A notice in the government gazette by the directorate of foreign trade, dated Friday, said a rise in global prices for wheat was threatening the food security of India and neighbouring and vulnerable countries.
A key aim is to control rising domestic prices. Global wheat prices have increased by more than 40% since the beginning of the year.
Before the war, Ukraine and Russia accounted for a third of global wheat and barley exports. Since Russia’s 24 February invasion, Ukraine’s ports have been blocked and civilian infrastructure and grain silos destroyed.
India bans all wheat exports over food security risk
Move imposed with immediate effect in attempt to control prices after heatwave damages crops
www.theguardian.com
Fifth of world population may plunge into starvation caused by Ukrainian crisis – UN
https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/food_crisis_28:0 Remember Arab Spring
defence.pk