India bans 40 websites belonging to Sikh community members, organizations



July 06, 2020



In India, the Modi-led fascist regime has banned 40 websites belonging to the Sikh community members and organizations.

The websites are allegedly being run by US-based pro-Khalistan organization, Sikhs for Justice, which has launched a campaign for registering supporters for its Sikh Referendum 2020 cause.

The SFJ had pushed for the referendum to create an independent motherland for the Sikhs in India.