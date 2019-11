India-Bangladesh’s relations, weighing the odds

It has been eight years since the governments of the two countries drew up a draft agreement on sharing the waters of the river Teesta, but on the excuse of objections from a certain Indian state, the deal remains unsigned.

In India, minority rights and democratic norms, that is liberalism, was steadily on the wane. He said this was strengthening the global authoritarian trend.

The criticism by the US and the western powers against China’s authoritarian governance is becoming meaningless because of their India-oriented stance and their overlooking the issues of democracy and human rights in the region.

Two days after the Indian high commissioner had mentioned that 80 per cent of India’s 8 billion dollar loans to Bangladesh was being used for connectivity,

Prothom Alo reported that though India has signed deals amounting to 7.86 billion dollars, over the past 9 years it had paid only 590 million, that is around 7.5 per cent of the total. That means India is enjoying 80per cent of the results of its connectivity projects with a 7 per cent funding.

This certainly is a rare instance of balanced connectivity or equal relations.