India & Bangladesh:Trade, Synergies & China

As I see it going forward, Bangladesh may optimise its locational advantage and the recent connectivity boost between the two countries, to grab a bigger share of India’s apparel imports. The growth may primarily come at the cost of other import-destinations. This has also opened serious opportunities in cross-border value chain creation. According to trade associations in Bangladesh MNC fashion retailers like Zara or H&M are now as a sourcing point to cater Indian market. While I do not know the flow of trade, chances are top retailers will source inputs and intermediaries from India and use Bangladesh as a finishing destination, meaning the benefits are shared between the two countries. For Bangladesh, this is also a chance to move up on the value ladder in terms of value contribution than merely being the low-cost finishing destination (when compared to India). Such cross-border value chain exists between India and Sri Lanka. Considering Bangladesh’s comparative strength in garments, and the improving logistics, they can surely make the most in apparels.