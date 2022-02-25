India-Bangladesh trade portal launched to enable B2B collaboration​

SynopsisBangladesh is focused on improving people-to-people contact and strengthening connectivity to improve trade and business through waterways, railways, and airways, Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud at an event organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.Dr. Mahmud deliberated on the similarities in food, attire, culture, language between Assam, India, and Bangladesh. Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary also attended the session.During the event, the India-Bangladesh trade portal was also launched which will facilitate the business fraternity of both India and Bangladesh. It is a trade portal wherein the database of exporters and importers of both NE India and Bangladesh is uploaded and would enable B2B collaboration between buyers and sellers of both counterparts and also allow business dealings and negotiations between the two sides.Chittagong Port has a long historical association with Assam and the region since the British colonial period. The century-old seaport has been redeveloped to handle cargo ships with deeper depths. Chittagong Port is nearer to Guwahati compared to Haldia Port of Kolkata. This will not only reduce transportation costs but also boost trade and commerce activities,' Mahmud said.Deliberating on the vibrant trade activities that took place prior to independence through the territories which are now Bangladesh, Patowary said, 'The Barak River used to carry vessels from Chittagong and other ports of then East Bengal to this region. With the formulation of the Act East Policy of Government of India, the disrupted traditional trade routes are gradually being restored and reconnected through the Chittagong and Mongla Ports.It may be mentioned that in a major development recently, the first 260 MT digester package of Numaligarh Refinery Limited reached Silghat in Assam from Kolkata via a river route through Bangladesh.Patowary called upon the Bangladesh Ministry officials to offer necessary support and cooperation for an increase in the volume of trade from Assam. 'Bangladesh can take the opportunities of potential sectors of Assam like ethanol, methanol, plastic, hydrocarbon to improve trade and business,' Patowary said.