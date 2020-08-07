India-Bangladesh relations: A different stroke

In the last few months Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has not met any foreigners then why such hue and cry were made about the meeting with Indian envoy.



This recent phone call between the two leaders was described by Pakistani media as rebooting of the ties between the two countries.



The feeling in Bangladesh is that the relationship India and Bangladesh share a unique bond ingrained in blood and it cannot be compared with any other country.



The inland waterways connectivity between India and Bangladesh has also been strengthened.

