India-Bangladesh rail links closed after 1965 war with Pakistan will reopen: Sheikh Hasina

17-10-2019 | 12:11 pm





Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina announced on Wednesday that all the rail links with India closed after the 1965 war will be reopened. Speaking after the inauguration of the first intercity train between Dhaka and Kurigram she said that these railway lines will develop communication between two countries while helping Bangladesh railways to earn profit also.







The first rail line between India and Dhaka was opened in 2008 when Maitree express between Dhaka and Kolkata was started. In 2017 Bandhan express was also started between Kolkata and Khulna.



On 21st of last month, Railway Minister of Bangladesh and India's High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das jointly laid the foundation stone for up-gradation and laying of missing tracks from Chilhati in Bangladesh to the border. This 7.5 kilometre long track will connect West Bengal to Assam via Bangladesh.



The Haldibari- Chilahati railway track was part of the broad gauge main route from Kolkata to Siliguri during the British undivided India.



Trains from Bangladesh to Darjeeling via Siliguri operated till 1965. Indian Railways has already restored the tracks up to international border till Haldibari station.



At present, there are 4 operational rail links between India and Bangladesh. Two more rail links namely Karimganj/Mahisasan in India to Shahbazpur in Bangladesh and Haldibari in India to Chilhati in Bangladesh are being revived to connect West Bengal and Assam with Bangladesh.



