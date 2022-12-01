What's new

India, Bangladesh pledge to work together to curb terrorism as Indian envoy meets PM Hasina

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,816
-6
13,465

India, Bangladesh pledge to work together to curb terrorism as Indian envoy meets PM Hasina​

November 30, 2022 05:24 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Dhaka

Bangladesh PM Hasina said she believes that Bangladesh and India could resolve all outstanding issues, including Teesta river water sharing, through dialogue​

PTI
IMG_SHEIKH_HASINA_DELHI_2_1_JUA89CRI.jpg

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on November 30 during which they pledged to work together to curb terrorism in the region.

Mr. Verma, a 1994-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, met Ms. Hasina a month after presenting his credentials to President Abdul Hamid on October 27.

“India has a policy for neighbouring countries. But Bangladesh gets the highest priority. Bangladesh always gets priority in any case,” Mr. Verma was quoted as saying by a PMO spokesperson during his meeting with Prime Minister Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence.

Noting that Bangladesh is "a very good friend" of India, Mr. Verma said the two countries will work together to stamp out terrorism in the region.

Echoing the envoy’s comments, Ms. Hasina said Bangladesh has vowed not to allow terrorists to use its soil.

"[The ruling] Awami League never ever pampers terrorism and it never allows the use of Bangladesh soil for the purpose," she said.

She also said her government believes that terrorism has no religion and boundaries.

Ms. Hasina said she believes that Bangladesh and India could resolve all outstanding issues, including Teesta river water sharing, through dialogue.

According to the PMO spokesperson, Mr. Verma told Ms. Hasina that bilateral trade and connectivity increased remarkably in recent times, while the prime minister said she expects Indian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh's economic zones. Bangladesh has 100 economic zones.

Ms. Hasina and Mr. Verma also discussed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) for facilitating economic relations between the two countries.

Mr. Verma said India is willing to cooperate with Bangladesh in power and energy sectors.

He appreciated the socio-economic development of Bangladesh under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Hasina, the PMO spokesperson said.

 
B

BananaRepublicUK

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2022
1,354
0
1,033
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Black_cats said:

India, Bangladesh pledge to work together to curb terrorism as Indian envoy meets PM Hasina​

November 30, 2022 05:24 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Dhaka

Bangladesh PM Hasina said she believes that Bangladesh and India could resolve all outstanding issues, including Teesta river water sharing, through dialogue​

PTI
IMG_SHEIKH_HASINA_DELHI_2_1_JUA89CRI.jpg

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on November 30 during which they pledged to work together to curb terrorism in the region.

Mr. Verma, a 1994-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, met Ms. Hasina a month after presenting his credentials to President Abdul Hamid on October 27.

“India has a policy for neighbouring countries. But Bangladesh gets the highest priority. Bangladesh always gets priority in any case,” Mr. Verma was quoted as saying by a PMO spokesperson during his meeting with Prime Minister Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence.

Noting that Bangladesh is "a very good friend" of India, Mr. Verma said the two countries will work together to stamp out terrorism in the region.

Echoing the envoy’s comments, Ms. Hasina said Bangladesh has vowed not to allow terrorists to use its soil.

"[The ruling] Awami League never ever pampers terrorism and it never allows the use of Bangladesh soil for the purpose," she said.

She also said her government believes that terrorism has no religion and boundaries.

Ms. Hasina said she believes that Bangladesh and India could resolve all outstanding issues, including Teesta river water sharing, through dialogue.

According to the PMO spokesperson, Mr. Verma told Ms. Hasina that bilateral trade and connectivity increased remarkably in recent times, while the prime minister said she expects Indian businessmen to invest in Bangladesh's economic zones. Bangladesh has 100 economic zones.

Ms. Hasina and Mr. Verma also discussed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) for facilitating economic relations between the two countries.

Mr. Verma said India is willing to cooperate with Bangladesh in power and energy sectors.

He appreciated the socio-economic development of Bangladesh under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Hasina, the PMO spokesperson said.

Click to expand...

Will they tackle the terrorism perpetrated by Modi and Hinduvta?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Expedite building petroleum refinery in Bangladesh: PM Hasina urges Kuwait
Replies
1
Views
168
bluesky
B
B
PM Hasina invites US president to visit Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
237
Black_cats
B
B
Saudi Crown Prince and PM will visit Bangladesh in 2023: PMO
Replies
0
Views
136
Black_cats
B
B
PM Hasina wants Bangladesh to advance further maintaining dignity
Replies
4
Views
236
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh’s to overcome economic crisis by 2026: PM Hasina
2 3
Replies
32
Views
972
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom