India-Bangladesh partnership model unparalleled in S Asia, planning documentary film on 1971 war : Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla

Black_cats

Dec 31, 2010
Agencies
The Foreign Secretary was speaking at the inaugural function of the third Bangladesh film festival in Kolkata on Friday.

Shringla said that both the countries have been blessed with history, culture, language and above all an ardent belief in freedom, justice and pluralism, and described the commonalities as the "bridge" to a future of peace and prosperity.
By Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury, ET Bureau
Feb 06, 2021, 09:33 AM IST
New Delhi: The India and Bangladesh partnership has withstood the test of time and both countries have charted a unique model for regional cooperation that is quite unparalleled in South Asia, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said.

Shringla said that both the countries have been blessed with history, culture, language and above all an ardent belief in freedom, justice and pluralism, and described the commonalities as the "bridge" to a future of peace and prosperity.


The Foreign Secretary was speaking at the inaugural function of the third Bangladesh film festival in Kolkata on Friday. "India and Bangladesh have together charted a unique model for regional cooperation, quite unparalleled in South Asia," he said.

The 5-day long Festival will be showcasing 32 Bangladeshi feature films.


Film on the life of Prime Minister of Bangladesh ‘Hasina-A Daughter’s Tale’ was the inaugural film of the festival. The film is based on the life of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh.

‘Jalaler Golpo’, ‘Krishnopokkho’, ‘Oggatonama’, ‘Rajadhiraj Razzak’, ‘Under Construction’, ‘Debi , ‘Podmo Patar Jol’, ‘Abar Boshonto’, ‘Maya: The Lost Mother’, ‘Na Dorai’, ‘Ankhi O Tar Bandhura’, ‘Fagun Haway’, ‘Iti Tomari Dhaka’, ‘Bhuban Majhi’ and ‘Pora Mon’ are some of the films to be shown during the festival.


Bangladesh Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud said in his inaugural address that India and Bangladesh have to increase their cultural ties so that nothing can create division among the people of the two friendly countries

"The India-Bangladesh bilateral relationship has withstood the test of time, and even as the world undergoes great upheaval in the post-pandemic era, our relationship grows from strength to strength," Shringla affirmed.


The foreign secretary also mentioned the robust exchanges that both sides had in recent months including his two visits to Dhaka, notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic. "Cooperation is moving forward inexorably. Our prime minister is looking forward to his visit to Dhaka," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to Dhaka in March. Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen visited India last month to prepare ground for Modi's visit to that country. In his address, the foreign secretary referred to the historical bond between the two nations while referring to the Bangladesh liberation war.

"I say it with great pride that the deep historical bond between our two nations has been etched in golden letters with the blood of our soldiers. It was protected and preserved by the sheer determination of our peoples," he said.

"It was the spirit of 1971 that helped free Bangladesh, it was the spirit of 1971 that spurred the India-Bangladesh relationship and it is this same spirit of 1971 that we recognise today as the foundation of the relationship for the years to come," Shringla added.

The year 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh and the 50th year of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Shringla said the shooting of the biopic on 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman began last month in Mumbai. "This year would see a plethora of events in both our countries as well as in third countries, and at the UN headquarters in New York, through which India and Bangladesh will jointly celebrate Mujib Barsho, celebrate the people of Bangladesh and their tireless struggle for 'Swadhinota' (freedom) and the golden anniversary of the India-Bangladesh relationship," he said.
 
Black_cats

Dec 31, 2010
India, Bangladesh plan documentary film on 1971 war

Debasish Konar | TNN | Updated: Feb 6, 2021, 10:15 IST

KOLKATA: Ties between India and Bangladesh have reached a significant point in the past 50 years and to honour this model relationship, a joint venture documentary film will be produced by the two neighbours on Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, said Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Sringla at the inauguration of Bangladesh film festival at Nandan.

Shringla said production of the documentary was likely to be completed this year and that information minister of Bangladesh Hasan Mahmud will decide on the director. “Already, shooting of a biopic on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, directed by Shyam Benegal, has started since Bangabandhu’s centenary is now being celebrated. The information minister of Bangladesh will visit Mumbai for it,” he said.

The foreign secretary said when he became the high commissioner in Dhaka in 2016, 5 lakh visas were annually granted. “But, in 2018, around 15 lakh visas were granted to improve people-to-people contact,” he pointed out.

Shringla further said that the old route of Darjeeling Mail, passing through Parbatipur in Bangladesh, would be revived soon, as the Haldibari (India)-Chilahati (Bangladesh) rail link had become operational from mid-December 2020. He thanked Bangladesh for its policy of ‘zero tolerance’ against terrorism.


On the ‘Jai Bangla’ slogan controversy, he said it was a matter of choice. “Today, I said ‘Jai Bangla’ and ‘Jai Hind’. Bangabandhu used to say ‘Jai Bangla’ and ‘Jai Bharat’.”


Full report on www.toi.in
 
PakistaniAtBahrain

Jan 24, 2021
i hope the figures quoted of the numbers killed are accurate at least.
 
arjunk

Apr 16, 2020
i hope the figures quoted of the numbers killed are accurate at least.
3 trillion bengalis killed and raped by 30 pak army soldiers, who then multiply into 93 billion soldiers and surrender instantly when India joins the war in the last 2 weeks.
 
