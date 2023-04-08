Black_cats
India, Bangladesh, Japan to hold connectivity meet in Tripura
ANI
By Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury, ET Bureau
Last Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
India-Japan-Bangladesh will organise a mega meet in Tripura on April 11-12 to put in place connectivity initiatives to harness commercial potential of the region.
The meet will be attended by Deputy Foreign Ministers of India and Bangladesh besides Chief Minister of Tripura and Japanese envoy to India.
Officials told ET that greater involvement of Japan will pave the way for industrial value chains, comprehensive connectivity development of Northeast India and Bangladesh. Japan is investing in NE India and Bangladesh including deep sea port at Matarbari in Bangladesh that will connect the landlocked region with Bay of Bengal.
Leading think tank from North East India Asian Confluence that is organising this meet in collaboration with MEA in a recently conducted study suggested that both Northeast India and Bangladesh need to scale up the multi-modal connectivity, which would not only help the region to raise its competitiveness but also narrow the development gaps in the region.
In parallel, both entities should work together to bring synergy in trade facilitation and build express corridors for the transhipment and transit of goods from Northeast Region to Chattogram Port of Bangladesh, the study further suggested.
The study also suggested creation of industrial value chains to create a win-win situation for all stakeholders in India and Bangladesh and Japanese companies in the region. It was also suggested to establish Japan-Northeast India Chamber of Commerce to promote Japanese investment in NE India, and a NE India-Bangladesh-Japan CEO Forum so that it can provide the required business leadership
