India backs AL, US-EU-UN backs democracy, rights​

The hypocritic desperate attempts to portray as a symbol of Asian democracy are waste of time, energy and resource. Indian society is inherently anti democratic and the nation states foreign policy has historically proven the fact time and time again.



Bangladesh has every right to play her role in the nations of the world and only through democracy can that part be played. The country has seen dark torrid years of brutal dictatorships and junta backed totalitarian regimes ever since the country was carved out of at expense of Pakistan at the height of the cold war.



Bay of Bengal is too warm to be left for the cold isolation it has endured by imposed Indian designs.