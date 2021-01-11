India backing IS to spread unrest in Pakistan: PM Imran on Hazara killings

Pakistan should order attacks on ISIS bases in Afghanistan but the issue is this is what India wants, to trap Pakistan to bomb Afghanistan so that when civilians loose their lives then the whole Afghanistan people will unite against Pakistan and call it the enemy state. I believe this is the reason why our army is quiet about this, these attacks don't just happen on Hazaaras but all over Pakistan and have been happening since 2001. Our army and government can only apologise to the martyrs families. Are we cowards or just playing the waiting game, only time will say but the government and army have failed to protect our citizens.



I wonder if these attacks took place against Iran or China, would they also stay quiet or would have a very aggressive stance. I believe they would bomb the hell out of the enemy.