India-Australia to begin 15-day joint military training in Rajasthan The Australian Army force are made up of soldiers from the 2nd Division's 13th Brigade and troops from the DOGRA Regiment represent the Indian Army. The exercise's goal is to foster friendly military relations, learn from one another's best practices, and promote the capacity to work together...

India-Australia to begin 15-day joint military training in Rajasthan​

The Australian Army force are made up of soldiers from the 2nd Division's 13th Brigade and troops from the DOGRA Regiment represent the Indian Army. The exercise's goal is to foster friendly military relations, learn from one another's best practices, and promote the capacity to work together while conducting multi-domain operations in semi-desert terrain under a UN peacekeeping mandate.​

Updated Nov 27, 2022 | 02:56 PM ISTShare This ArticleUP NEXTIndia-Australia to begin 15-day joint military training in RajasthanMassive fire erupts in private yarn mill in TN's Saminathapuram, firefighting ops underwayWhat are Small Modular N-Reactors – India’s big clean energy push? Are they safe?WATCH: FIR on 3000 people, including Latin Catholic priests over Adani Port project mob attack that injured 36 copsRamdev apologises for 'women look good without clothes' remark after massive backlashScreengrab from the video shared by the Indian Army. (Courtesy: Indian Army)Photo : TwitterThe bilateral training exercise " AUSTRA HIND 22 " involving contingents of the Indian Army and the Australian Army is set to begin from November 28 to December 11, at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan's Bikaner district near the Pakistan border.This is the first exercise in the AUSTRA HIND series, with full weapons and services contingents from both armies participating. "AUSTRA HIND" will be a yearly event that will alternate locations between India and Australia The Australian Army force, made up of soldiers from the 2nd Division's 13th Brigade, has arrived at the drill site. Troops from the DOGRA Regiment represent the Indian Army.The exercise's goal is to foster friendly military relations, learn from one another's best practices, and promote the capacity to work together while conducting multi-domain operations in semi-desert terrain under a UN peacekeeping mandate, Army said.The two armies will be able to share best practices in tactics, techniques, and defence procedures for conducting tactical operations at the Company and Platoon levels to neutralise hostile threats during this joint exercise.Aside from casualty management, casualty evacuation, and logistical planning at the Battalion/Company level, training on next-generation equipment and specialised weaponry such as snipers, surveillance, and communication equipment to reach a high level of situational awareness are also planned.The troops of India and Australia will engage in a range of tasks during the exercise, including collaborative planning, joint tactical drills, sharing the fundamentals of special weapons skills, and raiding a hostile objective.The joint exercise will assist to build ties between India and Australia, in addition to enhancing understanding and interoperability between the two forces.