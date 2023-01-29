What's new

India at WEF2023: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Feared Arrest, Canceled Davos Visit

Yogi Adityanath, the radical Hindu Chief Minister of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, canceled his plans to lead a delegation to the 2023 World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland. The cancellation came after a criminal complaint was filed against the Hindu Nationalist leader who is widely seen as Prime Minister Modi's successor.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L), UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (R)

Adityanath was planning to lead a delegation to the World Economic Forum-2023 meeting at Davos, Switzerland, according to reports in the Indian news media. The state government put up a pavilion to showcase Uttar Pradesh as “the best investment destination”.
The complaint was filed under the principle of “universal jurisdiction” by law firm Guernica 37. It alleges that Adityanath ( real name Ajay Singh Bisht) “ordered the false imprisonment, torture and murder of civilians between December 2019 and 2020” and that “these acts may amount to crimes against humanity.”
Guernica 37 (G37) describes itself as a "Specialist Group of International Criminal and Human Rights Lawyers with a Socially Committed and Multi-Disciplinary Outlook". It claimed that the chief minister does not enjoy diplomatic immunity, and hopes the filing will have a cooling effect on WEF attendance in the future by any political or business figures alleged to have committed criminal acts.
Top Radical Hindu Leaders: Modi (Left), Yogi (Middle) and Shah (Right)

Prior to being elected Prime Minister of India, Modi was barred from visiting the United States and the United Kingdom for his role in the anti-Muslim pogrom in Gujarat in 2002. Speaking about the US decision to grant immunity to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said that it was “not the first time” that the US government has designated immunity to foreign leaders and listed four cases. “Some examples: President Aristide in Haiti in 1993; President Mugabe in Zimbabwe in 2001; Prime Minister Modi in India in 2014; and President Kabila in the DRC in 2018. This is a consistent practice that we have afforded to heads of state, heads of government, and foreign ministers,” he said.
Like his leader Modi, Yogi is a highly divisive Indian Hindu politician. His incendiary anti-Muslim rhetoric and bulldozing of Muslim homes have won him popular Hindu support in India. He is also very popular among the Hindu Indian diaspora.
"We are all with you Modiji and Yogiji", shouted an Indian American man who tweeted a video clip of a a 2022 car rally in Silicon Valley, California. Rally participants can be seen carrying pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Some also carried BJP's lotus flags. Hindu Americans enjoy the freedom to practice their faith and culture in the United States while at the same time they support Hindutva fascist rule in their country of origin.
LOL. NOBODY can arrest a Sitting CM of any state of India :lol:

All Indian officials travelling outside India have Diplomatic immunity. Especially if they are travelling in official capacity.

If they could, they would have Arrested Modi when he travelled to UK or wanted to travel to the US. They "banned" him because they could not arrest him if he ever travelled there.
 
@RiazHaq

Brofessor sb,

Hindu Americans enjoy the freedom to practice their faith and culture in the United States while at the same time they support Hindutva fascist rule in their country of origin.

Do you endorse the freedom of Ahmedis to call themselves Muslims in your country of origin? Do you endorse the right of non Muslims to become President and PM in your country of origin?

Regards
 
I hope you understand the difference between Secular Republic and Islamic Republic.

Jai Shri Ram and lynch people for eating food in secular country.
 
@undercover JIX

There you have a point, sir! A (self proclaimed) secular republic cannot be judged by the same yardstick as an Islamic Republic.

Presumably Pakiland satisfies all the criteria required to be an Islamic Republic?

Regards
 
nothing on this planet can pass this test 100%. But we have to see things based on the claims.

When we say Islamic, it automatically gives the impression of pro Islamic,
but on the other hand claiming to be Secular and behaving like Hindutva animals on religious basis is shameful, and people defending those acts are worst than animals, and a secular country where Animal lives take priority over human lives.

Only country where animals are better than humans, and it shows from their behavious.

I tried to be respectful, as much as possible, just trying to get my point across, meri english achi nahi na galti maaf karna.
 
Ahmedis are not Muslims.
 
Ridiculous. You can't arrest someone just like that. Even for hardened criminals and terrorists there are formal Interpol Red Corner Notices.
 
@RiazHaq bhai, you are at it again.

Quoting your blog as a source?

Switzerland arresting a politician of another country? If dreams were supposed to come true then yes.
 
CMs don't enjoy the same immunity as PMs and presidents.

In fact, Jack Straw said Modi could have been arrested in UK when he traveled to London as CM.

Chilean President Pinochet was arrested in Britain on a judge's order.

thewire.in

Full Text of Jack Straw Interview: UK Probe Into 2002 Riots Spurred by ‘Concerns of Constituents'

Karan Thapar interviews former British foreign secretary Jack Straw about the inquiry, which found that Narendra Modi was "directly responsible" for the anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat.
thewire.in thewire.in

Here's a Politico report:

SCARING OFF THE TALENT: But if you thought it was only Russians being chased out of town here in the Swiss Alps, think again. Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of the Indian state government of Uttar Pradesh and a possible successor to Narendra Modi as Indian prime minister, is having his WEF party spoiled by a criminal report filed to the Swiss federal prosecutor.

Chilling effect: Filed under the principle of “universal jurisdiction” by law firm Guernica 37, the report alleges Adityanath “ordered the false imprisonment, torture and murder of civilians between December 2019 and 2020” and that “these acts may amount to crimes against humanity.” Guernica 37 alleges the chief minister does not enjoy diplomatic immunity, and hopes the filing will have a cooling effect on WEF attendance in the future by any political or business figures alleged to have committed criminal acts.

https://www.politico.com/newsletters/global-insider/2023/01/19/davos-world-economic-forum-00078484
 

