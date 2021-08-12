India at the Olympic: why no one ever considers the genetic angle?

For a continent of 1.4 billion people India's medal tally is outright humiliating, even for us (as we are sometimes confused with Indians).
In fact there's more excuses than medals for the Indian continent's Olympic failure. The excuses provided by Indian incels online range from "our culture is not sports oriented" to "we care about Cricket only" and "because Hindu don't eat meat" etc etc etc.
However everyone deliberately ignores the elephant in the room. That is Indian people's genetic limitation. Maybe they are simply not cut out for sports? When you look at their history it's full of one way invasions and never the other way around. Seeing the Olympic scores I imagine India's geographic location/barriers/distance actually protected them from ancient/medieval Chinese and Europeans quite well.
Not very surprisingly, the lone gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra comes from a caste in India, the Rors, who have the highest affinity to Europeans among all castes. See below for a comparison of genetic distance between North Indian Brahmins, Jatts, Rors and Europeans (represented by German and Irish). I used freely available population genetics data and the popular tool called Vahaduo.
As can be seen above, Rors have the highest affinity to Europeans, even more than Jatts, meaning they have the highest genetic contribution from ancient Central Asian groups (before the genetic landscape got changed by Turks). Everyone can do their own analysis with the publicly available genetics data - this is Science so rest assured you will all arrive at the same results.
So this further reinforces the genetic pov for Indian continent's abysmal Olympic performance.
If I am correct and the limitation is genetic and cannot be overcome anyhow, why not hire foreigners to do the job? The Marathas used to hire Arab mercenaries to defeat their neighbors. As long as Indians remain delusional about their abilities their Olympic medal tally will continue to remain at the bottom of the pile.
In fact there's more excuses than medals for the Indian continent's Olympic failure. The excuses provided by Indian incels online range from "our culture is not sports oriented" to "we care about Cricket only" and "because Hindu don't eat meat" etc etc etc.
However everyone deliberately ignores the elephant in the room. That is Indian people's genetic limitation. Maybe they are simply not cut out for sports? When you look at their history it's full of one way invasions and never the other way around. Seeing the Olympic scores I imagine India's geographic location/barriers/distance actually protected them from ancient/medieval Chinese and Europeans quite well.
Not very surprisingly, the lone gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra comes from a caste in India, the Rors, who have the highest affinity to Europeans among all castes. See below for a comparison of genetic distance between North Indian Brahmins, Jatts, Rors and Europeans (represented by German and Irish). I used freely available population genetics data and the popular tool called Vahaduo.
As can be seen above, Rors have the highest affinity to Europeans, even more than Jatts, meaning they have the highest genetic contribution from ancient Central Asian groups (before the genetic landscape got changed by Turks). Everyone can do their own analysis with the publicly available genetics data - this is Science so rest assured you will all arrive at the same results.
So this further reinforces the genetic pov for Indian continent's abysmal Olympic performance.
If I am correct and the limitation is genetic and cannot be overcome anyhow, why not hire foreigners to do the job? The Marathas used to hire Arab mercenaries to defeat their neighbors. As long as Indians remain delusional about their abilities their Olympic medal tally will continue to remain at the bottom of the pile.