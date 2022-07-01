What's new

India at high risk of mass killings, warns US ambassador for religious freedom

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,240
-7
15,239
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
www.hindustantimes.com

India at high risk of mass killings, warns US ambassador for religious freedom

Speaking at a panel on religious freedom in India, the US ambassador at large for international religious freedom Rashad Hussain said the Early Warning Project at the Holocaust Museum designated India as number two among countries at risk of mass killings.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

INDIA NEWS

India at high risk of mass killings, warns US ambassador for religious freedom​

Speaking at a panel on religious freedom in India, the US ambassador at large for international religious freedom Rashad Hussain said the Early Warning Project at the Holocaust Museum designated India as number two among countries at risk of mass killings.
Police stand guard as Hindu groups activists and demonstrators (not pictured) hold a protest rally against the killing of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was allegedly killed by two Muslim men for supporting a former spokeswoman of the ruling BJP for her remarks about the Prophet Mohammed, in Udaipur in Thursday. (AFP)
Police stand guard as Hindu groups activists and demonstrators (not pictured) hold a protest rally against the killing of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was allegedly killed by two Muslim men for supporting a former spokeswoman of the ruling BJP for her remarks about the Prophet Mohammed, in Udaipur in Thursday. (AFP)
Updated on Jul 01, 2022 02:56 AM IST
ByPrashant Jha, Washington
The US ambassador at large for international religious freedom Rashad Hussain on Thursday warned that an early warning project ranked the risk of mass killings in India as the second highest in the world. He also listed out a set of “ingredients” threatening the rights of religious minorities in India, and said that the US is speaking directly to India about its concerns.

Speaking at a panel on religious freedom in India, the US official said the Early Warning Project at the Holocaust Museum designated India as number two among countries at risk of mass killings. He referred to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and cited “open calls for genocide”.
“We have had attacks on churches, demolitions of homes; we have had the ban on hijab; we have got rhetoric that is openly being used that is dehumanising towards people so much to the extent that one minister referred to Muslims as termites,” he said.
Also Read | In India’s counter on US’ religious freedoms report, ‘concern over gun violence’
Hussain said that for any society to live up to its potential, the rights of all people had to be secured, referring to Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits and tribals. “The world’s largest democracy is a country where, just like with our country, we push, we want to make sure that we live up to our values so that we can reach our potential. That can only happen if we have the full participation, equal participation of all people.”


RECOMMENDED
https://www.fool.com/mms/mark/a-sa-...211100&utm_source=taboola&utm_medium=referral
Omaha legend puts $91 billion on one 5G stockThe Motley Fool|
Sponsored



https://myturn.ca.gov/?tblci=GiDVUy...LgHGZbjQ9F1o6ICVbGvw81yfSCYxlkor7zFls3P1v7RAQ
Booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available now.My Turn|
Sponsored



https://www.hindustantimes.com/indi...hen-one-mistakes-luck-as-101656576094132.html
Raj Thackeray's 1st reaction after Uddhav's exit: 'When one mistakes luck as...'Hindustan Times



https://mysearches.net/index.php?rg...LgHGZbjQ9F1o6ICVbGvw81yfSCjxUIogaOa04zfs4XxAQ
San Jose: Unsold Never-Used Cars Huge Clearance Sale: See PricesSUV Deals | Search Ads|
Sponsored



https://popularsearches.net/index.p...T2LgHGZbjQ9F1o6ICVbGvw81yfSC6qVYo3Krs9s7js_l8
Popular E-Bikes Now On Clearance SaleElectric Bikes|
Sponsored



https://www.hindustantimes.com/indi...ceived-beheading-threats-101656481639333.html
Day after Udaipur man's killing, ex-BJP leader says received beheading threatsHindustan Times



https://campaigns.reach-hand.com/jo...T2LgHGZbjQ9F1o6ICVbGvw81yfSDJwEsopcLpib3Tg5tJ
He is only 2 years old, and must already undergo surgery. Yonatan's life depends on youLehosheet Yad|
Sponsored



https://wolfandshepherd.com/pages/h...LgHGZbjQ9F1o6ICVbGvw81yfSCrhEEo7tnv0tmpif3DAQ
Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On CloudsWolf & Shepherd|
Sponsored




Hussain - whose office prepared a recent report on religious freedom released by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, where the latter flagged concerns about “increasing attacks on people and places of worship in India” — referred to his Indian roots and defended America’s right to speak up about religious freedom elsewhere.
India had rejected the state department’s report on religious freedom, at the time, calling comments by officials “ill-informed”.
Also Read | US: Ilhan Omar introduces House resolution over India’s human rights record
It was unfortunate that “vote bank politics” was being “practiced in international relations”, India had said, urging the US to not base assessments on “motivated inputs and biased views”.
India said that, as a “naturally pluralistic society”, it valued religious freedom and human rights.

“In our discussions with the US, we have regularly highlighted issues of concern there, including racially and ethnically motivated attacks, hate crimes and gun violence,” it said.
Hussain on Thursday said it was important to take note of the challenges and work together to address them, adding that the US was directly raising these in conversations with India.
“It is important that we work together, fight for the rights of all people. If there is anyone who is attacked - there was an attack yesterday, it was despicable — we have to condemn that too,” he said, apparently referring to the Udaipur killing, where two Muslim men executed a Hindu tailor over his support for former BJP worker Nupur Sharma, openly brandished weapons, and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hassan also addressed a question that he said he had been asked many times: what gave him or the US the right to assess the state of religious freedom elsewhere in the world?
“First of all, we are a country founded on religious freedom. Many of our founders were fleeing religious persecution. Our first amendment protects the freedom of religion.”
He added that the US was also unique in being a country of immigrants.
Also Read | Attacks on religious minorities in India occurred throughout 2021: US report
“We are country compromised of people from every corner of the world. They demand from their elected officials and government that we not only stand for those values in the US but we stand up for those values all over the world…We are a country made up of representatives of the rest of the world.”

Modernize Your WAN with Aryaka
SPONSORED BY ARYAKA NETWORKS
Learn More
Hussain also referred to his personal roots, and said that, in many ways, India is his country too.
“My father came from India to the US in 1969. This country gave him everything but he loves India and follows what happens everyday. My parents and we have conversation about that, as do so many of you who reach out to us and are looking at what’s going on in India and love the country and want to see it live up to its values.”
While the state department official is seen as a key figure pushing the Biden administration to focus on issues of minority rights in India, he is one voice among a set of many voices in the Joe Biden administration. Other constituencies, including the National Security Council, Pentagon, Central Intelligence Agency, and Secretary Blinken’s office and the South and Central Asia Bureau in the state department, are understood to have far more influence in shaping India policy.



  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha is the Washington DC-based US correspo
 
C

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
481
-1
365
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Where’s the khans of indian films

Konse khudday mei wer gaye wo shahrukh, salman, amir khan etc
Ya phir beghairat ban gaye……if ordinary muslims get killed i hope these rich ones get the same treatment for being hypocrites/beghairat
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
3,101
-35
1,973
Country
India
Location
India
Catalystic said:
Where’s the khans of indian films

Konse khudday mei wer gaye wo shahrukh, salman, amir khan etc
Ya phir beghairat ban gaye……if ordinary muslims get killed i hope these rich ones get the same treatment for being hypocrites/beghairat
Click to expand...

Yes, I am looking for them after killing a man with the ISIS style....
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,240
-7
15,239
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
www.hindustantimes.com

Noida man arrested for supporting Udaipur killing

Police have asked residents to maintain peace and not indulge in inflammatory posts on social media that can disturb law and order
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

Noida man arrested for supporting Udaipur killing​

Police have asked residents to maintain peace and not indulge in inflammatory posts on social media that can disturb law and order
The Noida police said they are on alert and taking all precautions after the Udaipur incident. (Representative Image)
The Noida police said they are on alert and taking all precautions after the Udaipur incident. (Representative Image)
Updated on Jun 30, 2022 06:18 PM IST
BySnehil Sinha
A Noida resident was arrested on Thursday from Sector 168 for supporting the Udaipur killing incident through his social media posts after a written complaint was made by another resident, police said.

The accused has been identified as Asif Khan, 23, who lives in Chaprauli village near Sector 168 and works as a welder in his father’s shop.
In Udaipur, a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, was brutally beheaded on Tuesday allegedly for supporting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma, who was suspended after her comment on Prophet Mohammed, in a social media post. He was beheaded by two Muslim men inside his shop in broad daylight, which was recorded and the video was released on social media along with another video wherein the assailants threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi too.
“A news portal uploaded the viral video of the Udaipur incident on a social media platform and was taking comments from a political leader on the incident. Asif liked the video and commented saying they did a good job. Seeing this, his friends using the same platform took a screenshot and complained. He also apologised later and said he did it by mistake. However, usually, a comment made by mistake can be deleted easily,” said Sudhir Kumar, station house officer (SHO), expressway police station.


RECOMMENDED
https://collicts-unityprus.com/f57c...T2LgHGZbjQ9F1o6ICVbGvw81yfSDQzE0onr_F0Mva0q0a
New Anti-Mosquito Wrist Band Is A Must-Have In CaliforniaGadget Reviewers|
Sponsored



https://wolfandshepherd.com/collect...T2LgHGZbjQ9F1o6ICVbGvw81yfSCrhEEo-Yicue_O29gl
Why Are Thousands of Men Switching to This Brand of Hybrid Dress Shoes?Wolf & Shepherd|
Sponsored



https://www.hindustantimes.com/citi...ter-among-seven-arrested-101656522598477.html
13-year-old girl gang raped, murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri; elder sister among seven arrestedHindustan Times



https://myturn.ca.gov/?tblci=GiDVUy...LgHGZbjQ9F1o6ICVbGvw81yfSCYxlko4p_CjNfkupbyAQ
Booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available now.My Turn|
Sponsored



https://mysearches.net/index.php?rg...LgHGZbjQ9F1o6ICVbGvw81yfSCjxUIok-W6u6fo2dO7AQ
San Jose: Unsold Never-Driven Cars Almost Being Given Away: See PricesSUV Deals | Search Ads|
Sponsored



https://www.hindustantimes.com/indi...ath-sentence-for-accused-101656511006811.html
Udaipur killing: Wife, relatives of murdered tailor Kanhaiya Lal want death sentence for accusedHindustan Times



https://popularsearches.net/index.p...LgHGZbjQ9F1o6ICVbGvw81yfSCM41Yo9OXH0N_QtdzQAQ
The Incredible New BMW Lineup Has ArrivedLuxury SUV Savings | Search Ads|
Sponsored



https://lp.empire.goodgamestudios.c...LgHGZbjQ9F1o6ICVbGvw81yfSDHpEEonfLupvaizozdAQ
If You Are Above 40, this City-Building Game is Addictive. No Install Required!Goodgame Empire|
Sponsored




He added that the accused has been produced before the court and sent to judicial custody. He has been booked under sections 505 (2) (offence at a place of worship or religious gathering) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with the intent to insult any religion).
Police officials have asked residents to maintain peace and not indulge in inflammatory posts on social media that can disturb law and order in the district. Officials said that the message is also being given through various religious leaders.
“There is no law and order situation in Gautam Budh Nagar and people are maintaining peace. However, we are on alert and taking all precautions after the Udaipur incident. We are in touch with residents and the religious leaders of various communities and asking them to cooperate with us. We have also asked residents to report any incident that may seemingly disrupt peace,” said Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order).
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

B
Religious freedom worsening in Bangladesh, across South Asia: US report
Replies
8
Views
403
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
beijingwalker
US Cites China, Russia, Myanmar, India, Pakistan Among Violators of Religious Freedom
Replies
3
Views
210
Novus ordu seclorum
N
Faqirze
India: Media Freedom Under Threat, Suppression of Critics
2 3
Replies
39
Views
719
Chat SAMOSA
C
S
India makes it for the third time to 2022 USCIRF RECOMMENDATIONS
2
Replies
27
Views
743
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
D
Indian Muslims have become ‘less religious’ – CSDS & KAS Survey
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
1K
Umair Nawaz
Umair Nawaz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom