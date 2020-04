Indians are disheartened as Modi govt. refuses to lift passenger ban

Five countries — U.K. France, Germany, Ireland and Canada — have chartered Air India’s services to repatriate their citizens from India, but flights won’t bring Indians back to India

No change in rules



In Germany, dozens of students recorded a videotaped appeal to the government, offering to pay full fare if Air India flights would accept passengers on the way back.

However, the government says it will not change its decision to not allow any passengers, including Indians, to fly here from about 37 coronavirus-affected countries, until the lockdown ends, as it is due to, on April 15.

Among the Indians stranded worldwide are students whose universities are shut down, business travellers who were unable to return in time before the shutdown, and tourists who were stopped from boarding when the Indian travel bans went into place. The MEA did acknowledge that some of them had been stopped wrongfully, as airlines read the travel deadlines overzealously or misinterpreted them, but pleaded helplessness at changing the rules for their return.

Significant backlog



Reaching out daily