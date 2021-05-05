What's new

India Army has over 1193 T-90 tanks. Another 464 by March 2025

A

Akatosh

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 26, 2021
31
0
19
Country
India
Location
India
In November 2019, another Rs 20,000 crore indent was placed on HVF for 464 more upgraded T-90S tanks to add to the 1,193 such tanks already inducted. After the first 657 T-90S tanks were imported for Rs 8,525 crore from 2001 onwards, the next 1,000 are being licensed produced by HVF with Russian kits. The 464 additional T-90S tanks are scheduled for delivery by March 2025.

m.timesofindia.com

Improved home-grown Arjun tanks still await Army order - Times of India

Times of India brings the Latest & Top Breaking News on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Cricket, Sports, Business, Bollywood News and Entertainment, Science, Technology, Health & Fitness news & opinions from leading columnists.
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com
 
T

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
15,251
-6
16,542
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
British army after seeing the nagorno karabah war has decided to get rid of its tanks and focus on drone. Pakistan should also not buy any more tanks and invest in drones and loitering munitions. That's the way forward. Cheap effective and easy to make
 
Last edited:
A

Akatosh

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 26, 2021
31
0
19
Country
India
Location
India
Just wow. This figure is from November 2020 so expect another 50 tanks already delivered.
HVF Avadi is producing almost 120 tanks per year now.
Can any other tank factory in the world (excluding ones in Russia, China & US) even dream of achieving such gargantuan production figures.
A testament to the might of India's industrial capability.
@iLION12345_1
 
T

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
15,251
-6
16,542
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Akatosh said:
Just wow. This figure is from November 2020 so expect another 50 tanks already delivered.
HVF Avadi is producing almost 120 tanks per year now.
Can any other tank factory in the world (excluding ones in Russia, China & US) even dream of achieving such gargantuan production figures.
A testament to the might of India's industrial capability.
@iLION12345_1
Click to expand...
As they say when your enemy is making a mistake. Do not interrupt him
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
24,023
-38
56,159
Country
China
Location
China
Akatosh said:
Just wow. This figure is from November 2020 so expect another 50 tanks already delivered.
HVF Avadi is producing almost 120 tanks per year now.
Can any other tank factory in the world (excluding ones in Russia, China & US) even dream of achieving such gargantuan production figures.
A testament to the might of India's industrial capability.
@iLION12345_1
Click to expand...
What industrial might? By being an assembler? :lol:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom