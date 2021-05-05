India Army has over 1193 T-90 tanks. Another 464 by March 2025

In November 2019, another Rs 20,000 crore indent was placed on HVF for 464 more upgraded T-90S tanks to add to the 1,193 such tanks already inducted. After the first 657 T-90S tanks were imported for Rs 8,525 crore from 2001 onwards, the next 1,000 are being licensed produced by HVF with Russian kits. The 464 additional T-90S tanks are scheduled for delivery by March 2025.
Improved home-grown Arjun tanks still await Army order - Times of India
Times of India brings the Latest & Top Breaking News on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Cricket, Sports, Business, Bollywood News and Entertainment, Science, Technology, Health & Fitness news & opinions from leading columnists.
m.timesofindia.com