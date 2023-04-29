Villagers fear move will only exacerbate occupied territory’s woes Click to expand...

India arms Hindu militias to combat Kashmiri fighters Villagers fear move will only exacerbate occupied territory’s woes.

DHANGRI: Brandishing a bolt-action rifle, civil servant Sanjeet Kumar is one ofarmed and trained by Indian forces to fight off attacks.Authorities announced the new militias last year, and a deadly assault in Kumar’s village in January prompted him to sign up. “We were totally terrorised by the attack,” the 32-year-old municipal worker in the electricity department said.Wearing a saffron-coloured tilak on his forehead to mark himself as a member of the Hindu faithful, Kumar said he was ready and able to defend his home. “,” he added.India has fought against the freedom groups demanding the Muslim-majority territory’s independence, or merger with Pakistan, in a fight that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.The new militia units, known as Village Defence Guards, were unveiled last year in the wake of a string of murders targeting police officers and Hindu residents of India-held Kashmir.The scheme has been broadly popular among the region’s Hindu residents, but Muslim villagers are concerned the militia will only exacerbate occupied Kashmir’s woes.said one elderly Muslim living in Dhangri, who asked not to be named. “Now weapons are being brandished around by young ones. This is not good for any one of us. I sense a growing tension,” he added.Many residents of Dhangri, the remote hamlet where Kumar lives, are still grief-stricken by the attack that claimed the lives of seven of their neighbours.“With or without the weapons, we’re terrorised,” said farmer Murari Lal Sharma, 55, as he cradled his loaded 303 calibre rifle. “But now I will fight back.”One Indian paramilitary officer said the newly armed villagers were on such a constant state of alert that his unit informed them beforehand of their night patrol, so that they were not accidentally mistaken for the Kashmiri fighters and fired upon.“The purpose is to create a line of defence, not a line of attack,” Kanchan Gupta of India’s information ministry said.India first created a civil militia force in held Kashmir in mid-1990s as a first line of defence when the armed resistance against Indian rule was at its peak.Gupta said that these cases were individual acts and there was no record of organised crime by the militias. “There is always a chance that a few may turn rogue,” he said. “It’s not possible to control everyone.”Most of the committees became dormant as Indian troops gradually throttled the resistance and the security situation improved.This time around, militia members are warned by trainers from the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that they would be punished for misusing their rifles. “Alongside training them in firing, maintenance and cleaning of the weapons we also tell them what legal action will be taken for misuse,” CRPF spokesman Shivanandan Singh said.Three people have nonetheless been killed since the new Village Defence Guards were established, including two who died by suicide using weapons issued to the militias. The wife of another member was killed in January when her husband’s rifle accidentally discharged.While we are forced to turn on ourselves, Kashmir me kaarwai daali jaa rhi he.