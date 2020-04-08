India approves,6 billion dollars,for new submarines

Govt clears building of 6 attack submarines Project 75 India or P75I will be the first under the strategic partnership model, promulgated in 2017 to boost indigenous defence manufacturing. The first submarine built under the project is likely to be delivered by 2030.

it has taken over a decade to get the finance agreed but finally 6 more more deisel electric subs are to be built under make in India to add the the 6 scorpene sub fleet and to retire the German and Russian subs in 2030I think it will.be improved version of the scorpene that will.win again over Russian and german designs .please note this is a separate programme to project 76 subs which is a 12 billion dollar deal.to build 6 more nuclear subs to follow on from.4 arihant nuke subs India plans now . They have 2 x 7000 tonne subs alreadysuffered barracuda is again favourite for this deal. its very costly