India approves,6 billion dollars,for new submarines

For Navy, 6 nuclear-powered submarines take priority over 3rd aircraft carrier India’s emphasis on submarines to counter China comes against the backdrop of Beijing raising its capacity to build a destroyer in just 5 years.

Indian Navy planning to build six nuclear attack submarines The Indian Navy had planned to build six nuclear attack submarines along with the Arihant Class SSBNs which are nuclear-powered submarines equipped with nuclear missiles. These submarines are planned to be built indigenously.

Government clears construction of 7 stealth frigates, 6 nuclear-powered attack submarines Under the over Rs 50,000 crore 'Project-17A' for stealth frigates, four will be constructed at Mazagon Docks in Mumbai and three in Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata.

