India approved by US to buy six more P-8I maritime patrol aircraft for $2.42bn

How fortunate, that matters of global relations are not in your hands.



Please kind sir, keep the floodgates of charity open, we cannot exist without our elder brothers say so and it is only you and your donations that keep us going, we bow before the mercy of emperor Xi. I'll petition the GoI to make a list of all the trade deals it plans to conclude and send them for Heavenly emperor Xi's approval. Might I add your name in the report? As I understand your social credit score would take a bump and that might please the Almight heavenly supreme one.



Why has a posible trade deal between two nations with no Chinese input, gotten your knickers in a twist?