What's new

India approved by US to buy six more P-8I maritime patrol aircraft for $2.42bn

A

Akatosh

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 26, 2021
22
0
16
Country
India
Location
India
India approved by US to buy six more P-8I maritime patrol aircraft for $2.42bn
By Garrett Reim1 May 2021

The US State Department has approved the possible Foreign Military Sale of six P-8I maritime patrol aircraft to India for an estimated cost of $2.42 billion.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency says it delivered the required certification to the US Congress on 30 April.
Indian P-8I c Boeing

Source: Boeing
Indian P-8I
As part of the proposed sale, India would also buy a number of subsystems, some seemingly intended for previously ordered examples of the P-8I. The Indian Navy bought eight P-8I aircraft in 2009, and contracted for four more aircraft in 2016.

The systems requested as part of the package include eight multifunctional information distribution system-joint tactical radio systems, 42 AN/AAR-54 missile warning sensors, 14 LN-251 advanced airborne embedded global positioning systems /inertial navigations systems, the P-8I variant of the Tactical Open Mission Software, an electro-optical and infrared MX-20HD camera, an AN/AAQ-2(V)l acoustic system, ARES-1000 commercial variant electronic support measures, an AN/APR-39D radar warning receiver and an AN/ALE-47 counter measures dispensing system.
“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defensive partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region,” says the Defense Security Cooperation Agency in an online notice.
The $2.42 billion estimated cost is on the highest end of what Delhi would pay, as Foreign Military Sales approvals account for a range of equipment options which are not ultimately included in the final purchase agreement.
The sale of the additional P-8Is to India is also not certain, as the country’s government may not give final authorisation. However, if the sale did go through, India would have 18 examples of the maritime patrol aircraft and become the 737NG-based jet’s second largest operator behind the US Navy (USN). The USN has 109 examples of its P-8A Poseidon in service, with another 18 on order, according to Cirium fleets data.
The P-8 is designed to conduct long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. It has a bomb bay that can drop sonobuoys and torpedoes, as well as hard points on its wings for anti-ship missiles. The Indian navy has also used the aircraft to conduct search and rescue missions, including dropping an survival kit and inflatable life raft from the jet.
India’s position between the Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean and Bay of Bengal makes it a strategically important player in tracking the movements of submarines and ships, in particular those of China. The country also sits alongside vital shipping lanes between the Middle East and East Asia.
Though not a treaty ally of the USA, India is a partner of increasing importance due to its population of 1.4 billion people and its fast-growing economy. It is also part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, known popularly as “the Quad”, an informal group of four nations, that includes Australia, Japan and the USA, which periodically hold diplomatic talks.
In addition to the Indian Navy and the USN, the P-8 is operated by the Royal Australian Air Force and the UK’s Royal Air Force. The Royal New Zealand Air Force, Royal Norwegian Air Force and South Korean navy have also selected the P-8A as their next maritime patrol aircraft.

www.flightglobal.com

India approved to buy six more P-8I maritime patrol aircraft for $2.42bn

The US State Department has approved the possible Foreign Military Sale of six P-8I maritime patrol aircraft to India for an estimated cost of $2.42 billion.
www.flightglobal.com www.flightglobal.com
 
Krptonite

Krptonite

FULL MEMBER
Jun 5, 2018
809
2
1,037
Country
India
Location
India
FairAndUnbiased said:
Not one drop of donations for India. If they can afford patrol planes to attack our sailors, then they can afford oxygen at full market price including priority and demand markups.
Click to expand...
How fortunate, that matters of global relations are not in your esteemed hands.

Please kind sir, keep the floodgates of charity open, we cannot subsist without our elder brothers say so and it is only you and your donations that keep us going, we bow before the mercy of emperor Xi. I'll petition the GoI to make a list of all the trade deals it plans to conclude and send them for Heavenly emperor Xi's approval. Might I add your name in the report? As I understand your social credit score would take a bump and that might please the Almight heavenly supreme one.

Why has a posible trade deal between two nations with no Chinese input, gotten your knickers in a twist?
 
Last edited:
IblinI

IblinI

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 21, 2016
3,268
1
6,400
Country
China
Location
New Zealand
Krptonite said:
How fortunate, that matters of global relations are not in your hands.

Please kind sir, keep the floodgates of charity open, we cannot exist without our elder brothers say so and it is only you and your donations that keep us going, we bow before the mercy of emperor Xi. I'll petition the GoI to make a list of all the trade deals it plans to conclude and send them for Heavenly emperor Xi's approval. Might I add your name in the report? As I understand your social credit score would take a bump and that might please the Almight heavenly supreme one.

Why has a posible trade deal between two nations with no Chinese input, gotten your knickers in a twist?
Click to expand...
Congrats on your toys, I bet every Indian must be happy and proud that US is here to help during the country's difficult time.
 
Krptonite

Krptonite

FULL MEMBER
Jun 5, 2018
809
2
1,037
Country
India
Location
India
IblinI said:
Congrats on your toys, I bet every Indian must be happy and proud that US is here to help during the country's difficult time.
Click to expand...
When you're right, you're right.

Guess we'll disband our entire armed forces cuz our incompetent Govt. Couldn't handle corona. Our neighborhood is the most peacefull one, we don't even need em.

Bhaijaan aapko Kharidari aur khairat me fark malum hai?
 
Last edited:
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
14,895
10
14,137
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FairAndUnbiased said:
Not one drop of donations for India. If they can afford patrol planes to attack our sailors, then they can afford oxygen at full market price including priority and demand markups.
Click to expand...
Some idiots think otherwise
I have seen more donations to india for covid by pakistanis then pakistan

I guess bollywood dancing stars have their power over us
 
drumstick

drumstick

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2020
1,001
-19
662
Country
India
Location
India
This will be a great addition to existing firepower at 8, 9 and 10 degree channel... not that we had any significant danger from anyone but to reiterate the claim on the Malacca strait.
Rest is simply sooo hollow that we can ignore it. :enjoy:
 
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
2,261
-1
3,194
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Looks like India will build up the largest fleets of P8's outside of the USA at this rate. It is a fantastic platform, and the IN is lucky to have it in its arsenal.

Shame Pakistan could not induct this, they missed an opportunity there for sure, but i guess the withdrawl of US platforms in Pakistan will continue as old platforms are retired, and replaced by new no USA platforms.

This will cause PN alot of hastle once the P8 fleet is fully procured and mature.
 
Last edited:
zhxy

zhxy

FULL MEMBER
Mar 15, 2020
858
-5
1,313
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
If India were to replace China and become the new superpower, the Americans would see India as their number one enemy, just like the Soviet Union and China were in the past. But if that doesn't happen, then India and America will be brothers forever. India can take advantage of the US-China confrontation to buy important US technologies.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom