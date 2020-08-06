/ Register

India appoints veteran politician in-charge of restive Kashmir

Discussion in 'Kashmir War' started by Jyotish, Aug 6, 2020 at 7:18 PM.

    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    India appoints veteran politician in-charge of restive Kashmir

    Fayaz Bukhari

    AUGUST 6, 2020

    SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - India’s federal government named a former telecoms minister on Thursday to lead the restive region of Kashmir, where it hopes to accelerate economic development and end years of strife.

    Manoj Sinha, a leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party, will replace career bureaucrat G.C. Murmu as lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, a government statement said.

    The appointment came a day after authorities ensured that the first anniversary of the revocation of Kashmir’s constitutional autonomy passed off without any street protests amid heavy deployment of police and restrictions on public movement.

    Last August, Modi’s government removed special privileges accorded to Jammu and Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority state, took away its statehood and split it into two federally-administered territories by carving out Buddhist-dominated Ladakh.

    The move angered Kashmiris as well as Pakistan. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

    On Thursday, anti-India militants shot dead a village council head from Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.

    “He was shot multiple times outside his residence,” a police officer said.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-...an-in-charge-of-restive-kashmir-idUSKCN2520OM
     
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Where does Manoj Sinha reside?
     
    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    The Raj Bhawan at Srinagar, adjacent to one of the famous Mughal Gardens, Cheshmashahi, is located at the outskirts of the City away from the maddening crowd and the noise and air pollution. This Raj Bhawan, in the lap of Zabarwan hill range at its back and overlooking the beautiful and majestic Dal Lake in the front, commands a breath-taking view. Its other surroundings are the Parimahal Monument and the Shankracharya Temple on a hill-top on the left, the Hariparbat Fort and the famous Hazratbal Mosque across the Dal Lake in the front and the mountain ranges to Zojila Pass and Ladakh on the right. The Raj Bhawan is a small two-storey building mostly made of wood and serves as the office and residence of the Governor.

    Source:
    http://www.jkrajbhawan.nic.in/background.html
     
    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    Mughals have little history in Kashmir to have a garden.
     
    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    Are you being sarcastic?

    Because I do not always know if you are.

    According to Wikipedia there are (at least) five Mughal Gardens in Kashmir:

    Achabal Gardens (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Achabal_Gardens)
    Nishat Bagh (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nishat_Bagh)
    Pari Mahal (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pari_Mahal)
    Shalimar Bagh (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shalimar_Bagh,_Srinagar)
    Chashme Shahi, which is the one adjacent to the Raj Bhavan (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chashme_Shahi)
     
    xeuss

    xeuss SENIOR MEMBER

    El Sidd

    El Sidd ELITE MEMBER

    I am telling you it's too exaggerated.

    Kashmiris are too freedom loving to be 'ruled' by any colonial government.
     
    waz

    waz SENIOR MODERATOR

    Another little nazi sanghi overlord. That's all the people need.
     
    Goenitz

    Goenitz SENIOR MEMBER

    If Modi tries to be 'moderate' now, these people will not let him live. Perhaps more radical than him?
     
    doorstar

    doorstar SENIOR MEMBER

    :omghaha:
    what happened, why replace the mraasi chamaar with a brahmin? if a teli can remain the maharajah what is with stopping the shudra from remaining a mere raja?
     
    I S I

    I S I ELITE MEMBER

    His fate will be the same.
     
    waz

    waz SENIOR MODERATOR

    They're all evil bro.
     
