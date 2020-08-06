India appoints veteran politician in-charge of restive Kashmir

The Raj Bhawan at Srinagar, adjacent to one of the famous Mughal Gardens, Cheshmashahi, is located at the outskirts of the City away from the maddening crowd and the noise and air pollution. This Raj Bhawan, in the lap of Zabarwan hill range at its back and overlooking the beautiful and majestic Dal Lake in the front, commands a breath-taking view. Its other surroundings are the Parimahal Monument and the Shankracharya Temple on a hill-top on the left, the Hariparbat Fort and the famous Hazratbal Mosque across the Dal Lake in the front and the mountain ranges to Zojila Pass and Ladakh on the right.Source: