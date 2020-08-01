/ Register

  • Saturday, August 1, 2020

India appoints 44 officers to seize assets of pro-freedom Kashmiris

Discussion in 'Kashmir War' started by Shahzaz ud din, Aug 1, 2020 at 2:21 AM.

  1. Aug 1, 2020 at 2:21 AM #1
    Shahzaz ud din

    Shahzaz ud din SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,888
    Joined:
    Jun 12, 2017
    Ratings:
    +12 / 10,906 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    India appoints 44 officers to seize assets of pro-freedom Kashmiris

    Web Desk
    04:43 PM | 31 Jul, 2020

    [​IMG]

    SRINAGAR – India has designated 44 new officers to seize land and properties of pro-freedom youth and activists under the black law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir.

    According to media reports, India has decided to take stern action against the Kashmiri people who are directly or indirectly involved in pro-freedom activities.

    The reports said, Indian Home Ministry has decided to take immediate steps for execution of the UAPA, which was passed by the Indian parliament to suppress the freedom struggles.

    One year since Narendra Modi’s government scrapped the special status that Kashmir had held for decades, Kashmiris remain deeply concerned about their future. In late March, while India was under a coronavirus lockdown, the government of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) redefined domicile rules for Kashmir. This made it easier for non-Kashmiris to obtain permanent residency and jobs in the region.

    Reports in June suggested 25,000 people had already been granted domicile certificates under the new rules. These people now have the ability to apply for jobs, buy land, vote and own property in Kashmir.

    Since August 2019, the Indian government has clamped down on life in Kashmir by imposing curfews and limiting communications. The extension of a de-facto state of emergency in Kashmir has resulted in the harassment of journalists, additional military checkpoints, a surge in search operations and increased reports of detention and torture under the draconian Public Safety Act. A coronavirus lockdown has added further restrictions on movement.
     
  2. Aug 1, 2020 at 2:38 AM #2
    pothead

    pothead SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,788
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,704 / -12
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Germany
    enemy property law,
    you fight against India, you lose your properties.

    some thing the Chinese companies investing in India should take note ;)
     
  3. Aug 1, 2020 at 3:28 AM #3
    Azadkashmir

    Azadkashmir SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,202
    Joined:
    Nov 10, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 7,190 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    wow indians are just disgusting piece of sh it.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 1, 2020 at 3:30 AM #4
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,672
    Joined:
    May 29, 2012
    Ratings:
    +6 / 18,565 / -25
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Azaadi, hinduo se

    It's coming
     
  5. Aug 1, 2020 at 3:31 AM #5
    PakFactor

    PakFactor SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,259
    Joined:
    Sep 30, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,323 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Worse than a piece of shit
     
  6. Aug 1, 2020 at 4:18 AM #6
    pothead

    pothead SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,788
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,704 / -12
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Germany
    I have worse thoughts about your country people..
    PM me if you want to know ;)
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  7. Aug 1, 2020 at 4:25 AM #7
    Figaro

    Figaro SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,170
    Joined:
    Aug 17, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 5,397 / -0
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    India seizes the property of Kashmiris but cannot even seize back the territory lost to the Chinese in the past 3 months :rofl::rofl::rofl:
     
  8. Aug 1, 2020 at 4:42 AM #8
    pothead

    pothead SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,788
    Joined:
    Jun 18, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,704 / -12
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    Germany
    Why are you in a hurry to get out baby?
    It;s going to cold there soon, lets enjoy each other's company for few months, after all the lads will be alone there & looking at the Chinese Soldiers, difficult to say whether it's a boy or a girl.

    After a few months away from girl friends & wives coupled with a bottle of rum - we will have a fun filled next few months,

    Please get more therapists to treat your PLA "boys" though. they will definitely need it.\

    [​IMG]
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 0 (Users: 0, Guests: 0)