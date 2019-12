Dogs found feasting on Madhya Pradesh woman’s half-burnt body

RAIPUR: Villagers in Pendra region of Madhya Pradesh’s Bilaspur made a grisly discovery when they went to investigate why a pack of dogs was swarming over a pile of stubble on Monday morning. It was a woman’s half-burnt body, parts of it scattered here and there and the intestines missing.





The strays were feeding on the corpse when it was found. Police have identified the victim as a 35-year-old, who lived alone, and believe she was murdered. They suspect she may have been raped as well but are finding it difficult to prove because of the burns and missing body parts.









According to police inspector Amit Patle, the woman seems to have been murdered within the past two days. Preliminary investigation suggests the attackers broke into her house, dragged her out and murdered her.









Police say her body was shoved into a heap of stubble near her home., which was then set ablaze to hide her identity and destroy DNA evidence that could lead to the killer.









Her father said he hadn’t visited her for many days. Though the evidence and circumstances indicate that she was raped before being murdered, doctors who performed the autopsy couldn’t confirm rape as body parts are missing or burnt, said a police officer.