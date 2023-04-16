What's new

India - Another person murdered by dogs

Man, on morning walk, mauled to death by stray dogs in Aligarh. Watch

By HT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Apr 16, 2023 02:28 PM IST

In the CCTV footage shared on social media, a man could be seen attacked by at least 7-8 dogs before he succumbed to his injuries.​

A man, out on a morning walk in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on Sunday, was bitten to death by a pack of stray dogs. In visuals shared on social media, more than half a dozen dogs attacked the retired doctor, identified as Safdar Ali. The incident happened at around 6 am inside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus of Thana Civil Line area, according to Pravesh Rana, station house officer (SHO), Civil Lines.

The incident happened at around 6 am inside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus. (Screengrab)
The incident happened at around 6 am inside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus. (Screengrab)

The official Twitter account of Aligarh Police shared a video update. Superintendent of police, Kuldeep Kumavat, said that a dog squad accompanied the police officers, who reached the AMU campus upon receiving information about the incident at around 7.30 am. The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem to confirm the cause of death.

Also read | Canine terror: Dog bite incidents on rise in Ludhiana

The CCTV visuals showed around 7-8 dogs surrounding Ali, who was only carrying a mobile phone, before relentlessly attacking him. The 65-year-old was a resident of the Civil Lines area.

The incident comes amid a surge in cases of dog attacks on the public across the state over the past few months. Pet owners in Uttar Pradesh are required to give an undertaking to the local authorities that they will ensure the animals do not cause any nuisance in public, according to the latest guidelines issued by the state’s urban development department.

Rules were also laid down for breeders, resident welfare associations and individuals who adopt stray dogs in large numbers. The new guidelines were circulated among municipal commissioners and executive heads of urban local bodies in February.

Jamahir's comments :

1. I would like to interview about this with the Patroness of the World's Dogs, Maneka Gandhi and her gang of insanities :
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1582597027979964416

2. Where were the police in this park ? Usually when a woman is sitting with a man in parks or sitting by herself the police are quick to confront her but where were the police now ?

3. Who is recording this murder ? Why didn't this recording person chase away the dogs ?

@-=virus=- @Areesh @waz, you are dog lovers. Your opinion ?
 
District administration fail, I've long been an advocate for municipal authorities actively neutering these poor strays to keep the population under control.

Either that, or, they should be well fed by the locals in the area. Animals hain, they don't have mental faculties to tell apart right from wrong. Animal instincts.

We've gotten strays neutered many times around where we live. Good community dogs, well fed, well cared for, loved by people and act as assistants to the guards too, never bit anyone.

A snake bites you, its not because the snake is evil. Mosquito sucks your blood and maybe gives you dengue or malaria, its not because the mosquito has an agenda against you, same with sharks in the seas and oceans and crocodiles in the river.

You're just to dense to grasp simple shite.. and thanks.. for yet again repeating your handful of really boring things that you've been juggling here for the past almost decade you've been on here.

I <3 dogs and shall continue to do everything I can for their sake... time, money, volunteering, advocating, helping get them to loving forever homes and much more :)

you, bhikari, get aren't getting a half a paisa from me, mar ja pukkhay :D
 

