India - Another person murdered by dogs

District administration fail, I've long been an advocate for municipal authorities actively neutering these poor strays to keep the population under control.Either that, or, they should be well fed by the locals in the area. Animals hain, they don't have mental faculties to tell apart right from wrong. Animal instincts.We've gotten strays neutered many times around where we live. Good community dogs, well fed, well cared for, loved by people and act as assistants to the guards too, never bit anyone.A snake bites you, its not because the snake is evil. Mosquito sucks your blood and maybe gives you dengue or malaria, its not because the mosquito has an agenda against you, same with sharks in the seas and oceans and crocodiles in the river.You're just to dense to grasp simple shite.. and thanks.. for yet again repeating your handful of really boring things that you've been juggling here for the past almost decade you've been on here.I <3 dogs and shall continue to do everything I can for their sake... time, money, volunteering, advocating, helping get them to loving forever homes and much moreyou, bhikari, get aren't getting a half a paisa from me, mar ja pukkhay