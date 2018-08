Man lynched in Haryana over suspicion of cattle theft, 1 arrested.

A fortnight after the Alwar lynching incident, another person was allegedly lynched by villagers on suspicion of cattle theft this time in a Haryana village, as reported by news agency ANI on Saturday. In the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the man was beaten to death in Behrola village of Haryana's Palwal district. Two other persons accompanying him fled from the spot.



