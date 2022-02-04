India announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Chair of US Senate Foreign relations committee applauds India for this
Chair of US Senate Foreign relations committee applauds India for this
That Galwan arse kicking must still sting India. Deep psychological scars.
The Indian govt is too incompetent.
If the Indian govt is ready to boycott the Beijing Olympic Games, India should be the first to announce its boycott, so as to achieve the greatest political results. Now the announcement will only attract ridicule and ridicule, can not cause harm to China, and will gain meaningless hostility.
The Indian govt is too incompetent.
If the Indian govt is ready to boycott the Beijing Olympic Games, India should be the first to announce its boycott, so as to achieve the greatest political results. Now the announcement will only attract ridicule and ridicule, can not cause harm to China, and will gain meaningless hostility.
This is only good for modi's election, but it will actually harm India's national interests.
Are these scars because of the war or mostly because of Hindi-Chini bhai bhai romance that ultimately ended in a crushing break up between the two?It has been 60 years and the India still remembers the scars of 1962.
Indian does not want to pick a fight with China.
Remember India is boycotting due to Galwan incident not due to Uighur mishandling by China like other countries are doing.
Are these scars because of the war or mostly because of Hindi-Chini bhai bhai romance that ultimately ended in a crushing break up between the two?
I feel its more of a break-up or your clingy ex's energy
Imagine if this picture is carried into the stadium when the Indian team comes out in the opening ceremony.
There might be breaking of diplomatic relations by India in retaliation.
This absolute beat down has seriously dented their pride.
Listen to this break-up song, it helped me through my heart breaking break-upIt is surely the divorce not the war.
Indians genuinely believed that China & India could be great allies as there was never any historical baggage to carry until 1962.
Listen to this break-up song, it helped me through my heart breaking break-up
I hope this helps all the Indians out there who are still suffering from this tragic divorce/break up between the two passionate lovers
You shall find love again with the yankees, they will treat you right- they will treat you like the "princess" you Indians are
Have hope!, hope keeps a man alive
lulli milao threek!India-US thanking each other View attachment 813129
That's straight up adding insult to injury to india's profusely bleeding butthurt...That Galwan arse kicking must still sting India. Deep psychological scars.
Allowing the brave soldier to be a torchbearer and India boycotting is an easy trade off.