What's new

India announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
5,602
15
9,879
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
India-US thanking each other
images (10).jpeg
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
2,644
1
5,341
Country
China
Location
China
The Indian govt is too incompetent.
If the Indian govt is ready to boycott the Beijing Olympic Games, India should be the first to announce its boycott, so as to achieve the greatest political results. Now the announcement will only attract ridicule and ridicule, can not cause harm to China, and will gain meaningless hostility.

This is only good for modi's election, but it will actually harm India's national interests.
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
3,407
-27
1,580
Country
India
Location
India
Beidou2020 said:
That Galwan arse kicking must still sting India. Deep psychological scars.
Click to expand...

It has been 60 years and the India still remembers the scars of 1962.

MH.Yang said:
The Indian govt is too incompetent.
If the Indian govt is ready to boycott the Beijing Olympic Games, India should be the first to announce its boycott, so as to achieve the greatest political results. Now the announcement will only attract ridicule and ridicule, can not cause harm to China, and will gain meaningless hostility.
Click to expand...

Indian does not want to pick a fight with China.

Remember India is boycotting due to Galwan incident not due to Uighur mishandling by China like other countries are doing.
 
B

Beidou2020

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2013
7,471
-48
19,958
Country
China
Location
China
MH.Yang said:
The Indian govt is too incompetent.
If the Indian govt is ready to boycott the Beijing Olympic Games, India should be the first to announce its boycott, so as to achieve the greatest political results. Now the announcement will only attract ridicule and ridicule, can not cause harm to China, and will gain meaningless hostility.

This is only good for modi's election, but it will actually harm India's national interests.
Click to expand...

China should now use more ways to needle India using Galwan clash considering it successfully gets under their skin.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
3,899
-2
4,502
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
SuvarnaTeja said:
It has been 60 years and the India still remembers the scars of 1962.



Indian does not want to pick a fight with China.

Remember India is boycotting due to Galwan incident not due to Uighur mishandling by China like other countries are doing.
Click to expand...
Are these scars because of the war or mostly because of Hindi-Chini bhai bhai romance that ultimately ended in a crushing break up between the two?
I feel its more of a break-up or your ex's energy
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
3,407
-27
1,580
Country
India
Location
India
Sainthood 101 said:
Are these scars because of the war or mostly because of Hindi-Chini bhai bhai romance that ultimately ended in a crushing break up between the two?
I feel its more of a break-up or your clingy ex's energy
Click to expand...

It is surely the divorce not the war.

Indians genuinely believed that China & India could be great allies as there was never any historical baggage to carry until 1962.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
3,899
-2
4,502
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
SuvarnaTeja said:
It is surely the divorce not the war.

Indians genuinely believed that China & India could be great allies as there was never any historical baggage to carry until 1962.
Click to expand...
Listen to this break-up song, it helped me through my heart breaking break-up :sad:
I hope this helps all the Indians out there who are still suffering from this tragic divorce/break up between the two passionate lovers
You shall find love again with the yankees, they will treat you right- they will treat you like the "princess" :lol: you Indians are
Have hope!, hope keeps a man alive :sad:
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
3,407
-27
1,580
Country
India
Location
India
Sainthood 101 said:
Listen to this break-up song, it helped me through my heart breaking break-up :sad:
I hope this helps all the Indians out there who are still suffering from this tragic divorce/break up between the two passionate lovers
You shall find love again with the yankees, they will treat you right- they will treat you like the "princess" :lol: you Indians are
Have hope!, hope keeps a man alive :sad:
Click to expand...

Yankees only believe in one night stands with no long term relationships. It will always be transactional.

I will bet my money on India-Pakistan relationship rather than any US-India relationship.

India-Pakistan did not even had a border until the 1965 war.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

onebyone
UN chief ignores Olympics boycotts, accepts invitation to Beijing
Replies
5
Views
312
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
aziqbal
2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: China criticises US diplomatic boycott
Replies
7
Views
566
aziqbal
aziqbal
F-22Raptor
US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
Zsari
Zsari
D
Australia considers an unofficial boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Replies
14
Views
455
SuvarnaTeja
S
beijingwalker
What The Chinese Think of The US Boycott of Beijing Olympics| Street Interview
Replies
0
Views
122
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom