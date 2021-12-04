What's new

India angle to the Sailkot incident

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Indians should put pressure on Indian government not to get involved and support incidents in the neighboring countries.

India should be extending a hand of friendship rather than meddling in internal affairs of the neighbors.

Let's work for a peaceful and prosperous South Asia.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

Apr 28, 2014
SuvarnaTeja said:
Indians should put pressure on Indian government not to get involved and support incidents in the neighboring countries.

India should be extending a hand of friendship rather than meddling in internal affairs of the neighbors.

Let's work for a peaceful and prosperous South Asia.
How can you stop someone from point scoring? Anyway, the politcial leadership can give positive statement but govt shouldn't stop public unless it is hate speech.

The incident is human rights violationa dn every legitimate govt can raise this issue on national or international level. It will be better for us if we uphold the law even on behest of our enemy shout out.
 
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Goenitz said:
How can you stop someone from point scoring? Anyway, the politcial leadership can give positive statement but govt shouldn't stop public unless it is hate speech.

The incident is human rights violationa dn every legitimate govt can raise this issue on national or international level. It will be better for us if we uphold the law even on behest of our enemy shout out.
Law and justice is always after the fact. It does not help much. We need to stop the problem at the source. The main source of the problem lies with India meddling in internal affairs of the neighbors.

India should act like an elder brother not Big brother.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
unlike india at least pakistani gov did not support it . in india thousands killed you never see such action by indian gov . but i must say i will feel satisfied when these SOBs will hanged .
 
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
jamahir said:
Maybe not. And it doesn't matter in an immediate sense which foreign agency is behind TLP and TTP. What matters is that TLP is composed of Pakistanis and TTP is mostly Pakistani and it is for the sensible Pakistanis to defeat their activity, be it on the streets, in the institutions they have burrowed into and on the internet. Pakistan has to flood its institutions with progressives and it has to identify those regressives who create the basis for say the opponents of Aurat March.
TLP and TTP are made of poor and uneducated people. They are desperate to make a little money to survive. We need to stop the funding going from India into the neighboring countries.

So if Modi pays a rowdysheeter to take out @jamahir you will only hold rowdysheeter responsible but not the sponsor Modi?
Imran Khan said:
unlike india at least pakistani gov did not support it . in india thousands killed you never see such action by indian gov . but i must say i will feel satisfied when these SOBs will hanged .
It is a shame that Indian Ministers actively participate in such incidents in India.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

Apr 28, 2014
SuvarnaTeja said:
Law and justice is always after the fact. It does not help much. We need to stop the problem at the source. The main source of the problem lies with India meddling in internal affairs of the neighbors.

India should act like an elder brother not Big brother.
There is trust deficit that is why everyone meddles with each other. That cannot be resolved soon.

However, India can act resposnsibly and try to at least reduce war mongering. It will allow at least peace at borders and foreign investors can at least invest.

I mean if LOC is at peace and 'Ram mandir' is built what will Indian media do. I mean build the temple, arrest 'foreigners' (NRC), apply farm laws, and done with it.

What issue then Dehli will raise to public? I mean tell me Economy, education, equality, ? Common Indian issues are no where
 
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Goenitz said:
There is trust deficit that is why everyone meddles with each other. That cannot be resolved soon.

However, India can act resposnsibly and try to at least reduce war mongering. It will allow at least peace at borders and foreign investors can at least invest.

I mean if LOC is at peace and 'Ram mandir' is built what will Indian media do. I mean build the temple, arrest 'foreigners', apply farm laws, and done with it.

What issue then Dehli will raise to public? I mean tell me Economy, education, equality, ? Common Indian issues are no where
Yes we should put our monies and energies on improving the lives of the people of South Asia rather than picking fights. Extremist Political leaders needs to be shown the door.
 
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
jamahir said:
Again, in case of national security affairs of Pakistan the internal extremists like TLP and TTP should be acted against alongside cutting off their foreign political, logistical, intelligence and financial support. And some Pakistanis saying on PDF that India is behind TTP are I think in fantasy and I say this despite not quite being a fan of the current Indian Establishment.
You are giving a free pass to Modi even when the evidence is present.

Modi confirmed supporting these type of elements in Pakistan from Red Fort Independence day speech.
 
