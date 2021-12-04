India angle to the Sailkot incident

SuvarnaTeja
Indians should put pressure on Indian government not to get involved and support incidents in the neighboring countries.
India should be extending a hand of friendship rather than meddling in internal affairs of the neighbors.
Let's work for a peaceful and prosperous South Asia.
