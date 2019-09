India and US Are More Dangerous for Foreigners Than Pakistan: Report

InterNations,’ the world’s largest online platform for expats with 3.5 million members.



India was mentioned as the most dangerous South Asian country for foreign travelers and the fifth most dangerous country in the world for expats. The survey ranked a total of 64 countries from around the world.







For context, no other South Asian country (including Pakistan) was ranked among the top 10. The report is based on interviews and remarks of expats and tourists that visited the countries.



One of the Australian expats reviewed that she felt constantly insecure and hated “hardline politics… the social tensions and the very bad pollution” in India.





World Index@theworldindex





Most dangerous places to live in 2019



1. Brazil

2. S Africa

3. Nigeria

4. Argentina

5. India

6. Peru

7. Kenya

8. Ukraine

9. Turkey

10. COL

11. Mexico

12. UK

13. Egypt

14. Philippines

15. Italy

16. US

17. Indonesia

18. Greece

19.Kuwait

20.THI



(InterNations)



Another Canadian expat explained how she felt like an outsider even after working for years in the country.



People stare at me, take my photo, talk to me horribly, try to cheat me, etc. because they assume that I am a rich tourist. I also have faced severe sexual harassment from local men to the point that I now carry pepper spray everywhere.



The survey ranked Brazil as the most dangerous country for travelers. Other prominent countries in the top-2o list are South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, Italy, United States, and Egypt.



Here’s the complete list:

Brazil South Africa Nigeria Argentina India Peru Kenya Ukraine Turkey COL Mexico UK Egypt Philippines Italy US Indonesia Greece Kuwait Thailand

India was mentioned as the most dangerous South Asian country for foreign travelers and the fifth most dangerous country in the world for expats. The survey ranked a total of 64 countries from around the world. For context, no other South Asian country (including Pakistan) was ranked among the top 10. The report is based on interviews and remarks of expats and tourists that visited the countries. One of the Australian expats reviewed that she felt constantly insecure and hated “hardline politics… the social tensions and the very bad pollution” in India. World Index@theworldindex Most dangerous places to live in 2019 1. Brazil 2. S Africa 3. Nigeria 4. Argentina 5. India 6. Peru 7. Kenya 8. Ukraine 9. Turkey 10. COL 11. Mexico 12. UK 13. Egypt 14. Philippines 15. Italy 16. US 17. Indonesia 18. Greece 19.Kuwait 20.THI (InterNations) Another Canadian expat explained how she felt like an outsider even after working for years in the country. People stare at me, take my photo, talk to me horribly, try to cheat me, etc. because they assume that I am a rich tourist. I also have faced severe sexual harassment from local men to the point that I now carry pepper spray everywhere. The survey ranked Brazil as the most dangerous country for travelers. Other prominent countries in the top-2o list are South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, Italy, United States, and Egypt. Here’s the complete list: