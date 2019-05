I have stated many times on this forum that the spread of wealth in India is very unequal. Even though in recent years the economy is showing better results and GDP figures are rising. But as a matter of fact, the expansion and the GDP growth is ending in the hands of very few people.



This had been confirmed in this video. In the last minute of the video it is revealed that only 9 individuals or families in India have equal wealth to 50% Indians, i.e. 600 millions Indians.



I think the Indians participants on this forum fail to understand when we Pakistanis or or Pakistani origins argue that Pakistanis as a whole are far better off than Indians and that poverty levels in India are very sever compared to Pakistan. There are degrees of poverty and vast majority of Indians are very very very poor.

