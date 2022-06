I love how the usual liberal and self loathing clowns are so obsessed with comparing Pakistan to India in every single thing, they push this idea down our throats that we must be jealous of and strive to be like a "civilised" and "developing" society and country that India is. Pakistan would be perfectly fine focusing on itself and finding its own model, it annoys me how they try to push this idea that we must take inspiration from India and be "jealous" of its "successes".