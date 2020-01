On a serious note, India and Pakistan are both are just fooling their people....BJP will just do small LOC incidents and pretend as if fighting a war with Pakistan...And Pakistan will always have an excuse of the economy and will never initiate war...Now, in this scenario, why do you think any full-blown war will happen in the next 20 years?



Anyway, i do not want to put water on the enthusiasm of the OP to see any war happening in the coming days. But the ground reality is different....In next 4 year, Modi will be out of power. There will be another Non BJP Gov will come to power in India and they will do the same goodie goodie thing as it was done in last 70 year with respect to Pakistan...Then people will be busy in their regular life and start watching cricket matches in our homes. This is the ground reality of India Pakistan relation.

Click to expand...