India and Nuclear Smuggling

RZeeshanK

RZeeshanK

Feb 27, 2020
Pakistan
Pakistan
Two Indians held in Nepal for selling N-material. The arrests were made when the Nepali police recovered a “uranium-like substance” from a car in the parking lot of a five-star hotel on the outskirts Kathmandu. The Nepali police apprehended eight people in an alleged case of Uranium smuggling and illegal trading of the substance. Two Indian nationals, identified as Upendra Kumar Mishra and Raju Thakur, were among the eight that were arrested. The arrests were made when the Nepali police recovered a “uranium-like substance” from a car in the parking lot of a five-star hotel on the outskirts of the country’s capital, Kathmandu.

A big question on the Indian Nuclear Safety Safeguards??

Sources:
Latest : Feb 17, 2022

Two Indians held in Nepal for selling uranium-like substance​

https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/934333-two-indians-held-in-nepal-for-selling-n-material


05 Sep, 2021

Over 200kg uranium theft in India poses threats of nuclear terrorism​

www.thenews.com.pk

Over 200kg uranium theft in India poses threats of nuclear terrorism

ISLAMABAD: The theft of over 200 kilograms of nuclear material during last two decades in India poses serious threats of nuclear terrorism, necessitating the global powers’ role to raise...
19 June, 2021

India uranium theft

https://www.dawn.com/news/1630226


09 May, 2021

Smuggling of Indian Uranium & Western Silence​

dailytimes.com.pk

Smuggling of Indian Uranium & Western Silence - Daily Times

Should the seizure of some 2.5 kilogrammes of unprocessed uranium from four Nepalese nationals and the arrest of Nepalese nationals in Kathmandu ring alarm internationally? Of course. Why? Because India is a major beneficiary of the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group (NSG) as well as a member of the...
HRK

HRK

Sep 24, 2010
Pakistan
Pakistan
I think this is 7th or 8th such case were Indian smugglers were involved with nuclear material last time it was in Mumbai I think
 
Tshering22

Tshering22

Jul 19, 2010
India
India
Surprising how they were not poisoned with radiation yet. Even if the window of catching them was early, these smugglers don't seem to be sophisticated enough to have the gear in transporting it safely to whoever they were selling.

Thank heavens they are caught. Nothing less than capital punishment for them, I hope.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

Jan 20, 2016
Pakistan
United Kingdom
Pin drop silence from west over these otherwise very serious developments, which can be used for terrorists activities.

Indian nuclear program and resources are under direct custodian of state institutions, so who supplied these materials? More importantly, for what purpose?
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Feb 4, 2014
Bangladesh
United States
I posted a link, there are mines in Jharkhand.

Two Indians Arrested in Nepal For Smuggling & Selling Uranium

2 Indians Among 8 Arrested in Nepal For Possessing Uranium-Like Substances The two Indians were identified as Upendra Kumar Mishra and Raju Thakur, both natives of Bihar, while the six others were all Nepal nationals, police said. All IndiaPress Trust of IndiaUpdated: February 15, 2022 10:43 pm...
defence.pk
 
Riz

Riz

Jan 20, 2010
Pakistan
Pakistan
What these hindutva terrorists trying todo ? Are they trying to make a dirty bomb ? Where they are trying to smuggle these materials? These extremists terrorists hinuds defiantly trying todo some thing big with the support of BJP modi terrorist
 
HRK

HRK

Sep 24, 2010
Pakistan
Pakistan
God knows what their intentions are but there is no proper investigation record available in public domain another serious thing which we should note is the silence NSG and other international Nuclear watchdogs on these consistent attempts of smuggling of nuclear materials from India.
 

