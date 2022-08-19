India and China troops will attend military drill in Russia

India, China troops will attend military drill hosted by Russia While there was no comment from ministry of external affairs in New Delhi, the Chinese defence ministry said the exercise is ‘unrelated’ to the regional conditions.

Led by host Russia, the drill will include troops from India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries besides China, the Chinese defence ministry said in a brief statement on Wednesday. The drill, which will be held between August 30 and September 5 at various military facilities in Russia, is likely to be closely tracked globally given the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.While there was no official comment from the ministry of external affairs in New Delhi, people familiar with the matter said both countries have sent troops for such exercises in the past in keeping with multilateral commitments to cooperate on defence and security issues.Indian Army officials, too, refused an official comment on the upcoming drills, but said there have been instances of India and China taking part in multi-nation drills, including one held in Russia last year, before, too.