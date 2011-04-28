What's new

India and China, No Breakthrough, No Climbdown, Seem Headed Towards a Limited Conflict

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
34,005
159
116,372
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
No Breakthrough, No Climbdown: Despite '5-Point Agreement', India and China Seem Headed Towards a Limited Conflict
An IAF Hercules military transport plane prepares to land at an airbase in Leh on Tuesday. (AFP)

An IAF Hercules military transport plane prepares to land at an airbase in Leh on Tuesday. (AFP)

The situation at the LAC is on a knife-edge. While the leaderships of both countries may not want a war, evidently neither side seems to be able to take the first step towards de-escalation.
  • CNN-NEWS18
  • LAST UPDATED: SEPTEMBER 11, 2020, 4:03 PM IST
Zakka Jacob

Not quite Panchsheel. But after four months of a tense and bloody border standoff, India and China have officially reached a five-point agreement to attempt de-escalation.

That seems like a significant step forward. Yet, none of this is new. Clearly, there's not been any breakthrough, and neither was anyone expecting one.


The outcome only has been to talk more, with all the established military and diplomatic mechanisms. That’s clearly not going to be enough to break the stalemate on the ground.

On the ground, the Chinese are amassing more troops. There are now reports of soldiers from the People's Liberation Army swarming near the Finger 3 area on the north side of the Pangong Lake.


After India took over some of the strategic heights on the south side, the Chinese are trying to do the same on the north side.


So, on the ground, it’s a mad scramble to occupy vacant hilltops and ridges in a bid to gain an advantage over the enemy.

The situation at the LAC is on a knife-edge. While the leaderships of both countries may not want a war, evidently neither side seems to be able to take the first step towards de-escalation.

Also, the timing is complicated for Xi Jinping. Next month, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will be holding a key plenum. Here Xi will announce year-long celebrations for the centennial year of the founding of the CCP. Xi wants to be seen as the leader next only to Mao in the pantheon of party luminaries. And he wants to project that he is at his strongest and China is at its strongest when the CCP celebrations begin. So, because of the timing, Xi can ill afford to be seen as making concessions or climbing down.

One big disadvantage has also been the American preoccupation with its elections. Otherwise the United States could have acted as a buffer. All in all, it seems like a pessimistic future, at least in the near term. While neither side wants an all-out war, all indications seem to be that India and China are headed towards a limited conflict.

www.news18.com

No Breakthrough, No Climbdown: Despite '5-Point Agreement', India and China Seem Headed Towards a Limited Conflict

The situation at the LAC is on a knife-edge. While the leaderships of both countries may not want a war, evidently neither side seems to be able to take the first step towards de-escalation.
www.news18.com www.news18.com
 
Uguduwa

Uguduwa

FULL MEMBER
Nov 19, 2019
966
-1
859
Country
Sri Lanka
Location
Germany
Can't wait to see a modern war ultra HD combat footage on my new 8k monitor. :eek:

This will be like playing Battlefield, except in real life.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Aarush China and India Want a Breakthrough on Their Border Dispute World Affairs 15
angeldemon_007 'New breakthrough' in military ties with India: China Indian Defence Forum 7
K After Moscow meeting, China and India agree to disengage troops on contested border Indian Defence Forum 1
D India-China Agree On 5-Point Plan Amid Border Tensions World Affairs 7
Chanakyaa Could Russia side with the US and India against China? Military Forum 22
Chanakyaa China and India agrees to disengage troops along contested border Indian Defence Forum 1
D "Massing Of Chinese Troops" A Strong Concern, India Tells China: Sources World Affairs 2
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE PLA preparedness and Chinese Intelligentsia Views on the India-China Standoff Indian Defence Forum 7
beijingwalker PLA drones deliver food to the soliders stationing at the frontline as troops massing along China India border Military Forum 25
B Will Shringla’s visit reshape relations between Bangladesh, India and China? Bangladesh Defence Forum 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top