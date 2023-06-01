India and China freeze out journalists as rift widened after Galwan clash India and China have suspended visas to respective journalists wiping out media access and deepening a rift between the two countries. India's External Affairs Ministry recently said it hoped that China would facilitate the presence of Indian journalists in the country but China has now turned...

India and China have suspended visas to respective journalists wiping out media access and deepening a rift between the two countries. India's External Affairs Ministry recently said it hoped that China would facilitate the presence of Indian journalists in the country but China has now turned the tables expelling Indian journalists while claiming it's a tit-for-tat action. Now reports say India denied Visa renewals this month to the last two remaining Chinese State media journalists from Xinhua News Agency.