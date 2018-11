We have already been thru sanctions once after our nuke test. On the oil matter, while US was still deciding whether to put sanctions on us, our oil companies went ahead and already placed orders with Iran for the month of november in ever high qty.

On arms deal our Def Min said very well. She basically showed finger to USA. We dont care. We are growing and we will keep on growing on our terms. And sanctions? Their own companies would start crying when we stop them from doing business in our country as a retaliation just like they are now.

And on china front, go ahead, see if they care.

India and China may have a lot of differences but on trade matters in WTO, we have always stood together and gathered more countries to support our cause.

