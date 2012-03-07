India and Bangladesh to boost slew of projects at Sep 29 foreign ministers level meet

26 September 2020





India, Bangladesh ties built on trust, mutual respect: Envoy

Dhaka, Sep 26 (PTI) India and Bangladesh are partners in development and the bilateral cooperation transcends mere transactions as it is built on trust and mutual respect, the Indian envoy here said.Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das, addressing an online seminar to mark the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, said that India looks forward to the joint commemorations of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation War and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.October 2, 2020 would mark the finale of the two-year long commemoration of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.The Indian envoy said that she was pleased to speak with participants from all Gandhi ashrams in Bangladesh on a common platform.She urged them to work together to preserve this shared history of India and Bangladesh and to build on this cherished bond of friendship.The seminar titled "Remembering Mahatma Gandhi" was organised by the High Commission of India on Thursday and was attended by several Bangladeshi lawmakers.Speaking on the occasion, Das said that Gandhi ashrams in Noakhali, Jamalpur, Atrai and Dohar are the torch bearers of the Gandhian principles in Bangladesh.She paid tributes to both Mahatma Gandhi and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. PTI PMS PMS