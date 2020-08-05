India among top performing markets globally in May. What lies ahead?

Despite the raging second wave of COVID-19, the Indian market put up an impressive show in May and featured among the top-performing markets globally.After ending lower in April, the market bounced back strongly with benchmark indices - Sensex and Nifty - rising almost 7 percent each in May.During the last month, the domestic market fared better than top global markets such as DAX (Germany), Hang Seng (Hong Kong), KOSPI (Korea), Dow Jones (US), S&P 500 (US) and Nasdaq (US), according to data from Investing.com.However, year-to-date (YTD), some benchmark indices such as Taiwan Weighted, Euro Stoxx 50, DAX, Dow Jones and KOSPI have performed better than the Nifty and the Sensex.Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) took out Rs 1,958 crore from the Indian financial market in May.Nifty PSU Bank and media indices rose 18 and 14 percent, respectively, in May, outpacing other sectoral peers. Nifty Auto and realty rose 9 percent each.. In rupee terms, the m-cap of BSE-listed firms is at Rs 223 lakh crore as of May 31.Sustained fall in COVID-19 cases, stimulus talks, mostly in-line March quarter earnings and assurance from major central banks that rates will remain low and the market will have adequate liquidity kept the market up.Even as the market is at record high levels, some analysts believe the market may rise even further in days to come."Markets are at an all-time high and there is more room for upside as," said Manish Sonthalia, Head Equities - PMS, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.Manish Jain, Fund Manager, Ambit Asset Management believes due to the limited impact of COVID-19 on the overall economy and growth, the rally in quality stocks is here to stay."The overall shift will happen from medium and small enterprises to market leaders and hence even more of a reason to invest in quality names and market leaders. We do believe that financials, consumer discretionary names and chemicals are some of the sectors that should do well in the short to medium term," said Jain.