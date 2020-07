China accepts that India already made its geopolitical choice to become the US' proxy in "containing" the People's Republic, but it would prefer for their seemingly inevitable "decoupling" to be as manageable as possible, hence why it's helping its rival "save face" by mutually disengaging for now.China and India decided to pull back their forces 1,5 kilometers from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday following last month's lethal non-armed clash in the Galwan Valley. This move is being misportrayed by some Indian media as a "Chinese retreat" when in reality it's anything but since both countries are simultaneously disengaging their forces instead of this just being a unilateral Chinese move like they're inaccurately making it seem. That narrative observation is the first lesson to be learned from this development.The Indian population has been indoctrinated with jingoistic propaganda (yes, literal propaganda as in fake news and deliberately misleading "reports" for "perception management" purposes) since Modi's election in 2014. The domestic perception situation has gotten so out of control since then that the Indian government can't possibly acknowledge actual facts anymore lest they provoke the population into rioting for hyper-nationalist reasons. This explains why the mutual disengagement is being misportrayed as a unilateral one.China established firm control over the disputed Galwan Valley after last month's incident, but pulling back for the sake of de-escalation following India's decision to do the same was meant to cushion the domestic "soft power" blow to Modi's BJP.The Chinese have millennia of diplomatic experience and appear to believe that this was a necessary move in order to slow the pace of India's pro-American pivot since it seems almost impossible to reverse. There's little doubt that India will continue to make piecemeal progress on its grand strategic goal of economically "decoupling" from China, but even its most hyper-nationalist strategists know that this can't be accomplished right away like the jingoistic mobs falsely expected. It therefore makes sense for this to be a gradual process.