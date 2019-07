Objective of ‘IndSpaceEx’

Importance of ‘IndSpaceEx’

What is ASAT?

Ministry of Defence will organize this exercise with all three forces together and draw up future plans of any such eventualities.India is all set to launch first ever space war exercise months after success of Mission Shakti. Joint Space Doctrine can also be launched after space war exercise. This exercise will help India to prepare for future space wars. The entire program has been prepared according to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Ministry of Defence will organize exercise with all three forces together and draw up future plans of any such eventualities. As per a media report, this exercise has been named ‘IndSpaceEx’ and most probably will be conducted on July 25-26, 2019.Objective of India’s Space War Exercise is to evaluate the essential space and counter-space abilities that are required by India to make sure we can defend our national security interests in this final frontier of warfare. After Mission Shakti India had became fourth country in the world after Russia, USA and China to have ASAT power.‘IndSpaceEx’ drill can help Indian armed forces to test their capacities in the condition of cosmic war. It will also help Indian armed forces to understand capabilities of A-Sat that how it can defend the Indian sky. China has already emerged as one of the big player in space war and space war technology. After ‘Mission Shakti’ China had tested various missiles from a naval ship to demonstrate its capabilities.ASAT – Anti Satellite Weapon – has a capacity to destroy or disable space assets. ASATs can destroy any military or civilian space asset. As per the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) ASATs are of two types, Kinetic and Non-Kinetic. Kinetic ASAT destroy particular object physically while Non-Kinetic ASAT disable or jam that space object with lasers or by cyber attack.