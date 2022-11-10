India: Air ‘national interest’ content, 30 minutes daily

Must for TV: Air ‘national interest’ content, 30 minutes daily
While the guidelines are effective from November 9, officials of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said channels will be given time to conceptualise and create such content.
I think this is a good move. Cable TV has become too dumb. Some yanking back to the good old Doordarshan days wont hurt. On the flip side, so many are glued to their phones these days, not watching conventional cable TV. Not sure how the government will mandate this on streaming platforms.
Back when I was a kid, there were regular features on:
- Zyada bachay na paida kare
- Druggie na bane
- Honhaar kisaan kaisa bane
- Diesel kaise bachaya jaye
- Etc etc
- Education and spread of literacy (Whatsapp University se bahar niklo)
- Agriculture and rural development (There is life beyond Bangalore potholes)
- Health and family welfare (Biwi bacho ko mat peeto)
- Science and technology (Ootpatang nuskhe mat apnao)
- Welfare of women (Ditch **** sites and pay attention to biwi)
- Welfare of women Part 2 (stop coveting neighbour's biwi)
- Welfare of the weaker sections of the society (Stop being a bully)
- Protection of environment and of cultural heritage (Jagah jagah mootna band karo)
- national integration (Meet your neighbour once in a month)
