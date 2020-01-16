What's new

India Air Force is well prepared for a two front war: IAF Chief

NEW DELHI :

India Air Force Is Well Prepared For A Two Front War: IAF Chief
Indian Air Force is emerging stronger than ever with new aircraft, technologies & equipment. The 88th Air Force Day on Oct 8 will have Rafale for the first time
Indian Air Force






The Indian Air Force (IAF) is fully prepared to fight a two-front war and is also well positioned to take on China in Ladakh, IAF Chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said on Monday.
Speaking at the annual press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on 8 October, Bhadauria said he was hopeful that dialogue between India and China to reduce tensions on the border would yield results. He conceded that the current process of dialogue was slow and both sides looked set to dig in for the winter with tens of thousands of troops and military assets deployed in forward positions across Ladakh.

He said the IAF had deployed its forces swiftly once the challenge in Ladakh became clear. The reference was to Chinese intrusions and the massing of military and air assets in the regions.

“Whatever the requirement was, it was met," he told reporters in New Delhi referring to airlifting of materials and supplies for the Indian army.

Not only in Ladakh, the IAF was “deployed strongly" across the region, he said. The operationalising of the Daulat Beg Oldie airstrip in Ladakh in 2008 was a “big threat to the Chinese."

“We are very well-positioned. There is no question that in case of any conflict, China can get the better of us," Bhadauria said in response to a question on India’s preparedness in Ladakh. Bhadauria also said that there was “no question of underestimating the adversary," given the amount of investment China had made in men, machines and technology.

"Their strength lies in surface-to-air systems they have put up in the area. They have long missile systems. We cater to those in our matrix... we can take on that threat."

In response to another question on whether India and the Indian military were surprised by the Chinese deployment and aggression in Ladakh, the air chief said “We acted swiftly and it will not be correct to say we were surprised... We do hope the talks between the military commanders progress on expected lines. The current progress (by China) is an effort to dig on for the winter... we too are taking actions to step up air assets."

When asked if China could use Pakistan air bases, the IAF Chief said it would mean a collusive threat and the force was ready to tackle it.
On the possibility of a two-front threat, he said, “We are aware they are cooperating closely There is significant threat, but so far there is no such indication that they are colluding for a two-front war."

The induction of the Rafale, Bhadauria said had provided the IAF a technological edge. “It gives the ability to strike first and strike deep and hard even in a contested air space," he said. The next five aircraft were expected early November, he said adding that the first squadron would be ready by next year and the second in place by 2023.

On the use of drones in a war situation, Bhadauria said they were useful in the build-up to the conflict. On armed drones that India is looking to buy from US company General Atomics, he said, “Attack drones have been successful, some will succeed and some will fall to enemy action. We have worked to find the right mix of having armed drones within the overall firepower."

"A war cannot be won through armed drones alone. We will take the final decision keeping in mind all aspects," he added.

Indian Air Force






Lols.....Self fellatio at its best...

Last time 4 time smaller airforce surprised you and in a panic you people shoot down your own helicopter which were sent to rescue downed Su-30 and now you are saying that you are ready to fight two front war...Yes you can fight but to loose only.
 
Pakistan felt arrogant and over confident after India's defeat with China in 1962, started its own preparations and executed operation Gibraltar in 1965 which resulted in failure. India then started its own plans and executed it in 1971 which resulted in break up Pakistan and creation of Bangladesh.
 
