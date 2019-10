Cool bro yes.

Horrible times? You haven't seen anything yet, unlike other nations who may mistreat their minorities these guys actually see them as alien invaders that should be eliminated.

It goes like this;

Muslim men to be murdered, to avenge a thousand years of Islam.

Muslim women to be raped for sexual pleasure and then killed i.e. to stop them from producing more Muslims.

Muslim children chopped and killed, they will grow up to be future Muslims.

Muslims businesses and homes to be looted and burnt to serve as both reward for the mobs and also stop the economic progress of the community.



The above was all done in Gujarat overseen by their beloved 'sarkar' Narinder Modi.

