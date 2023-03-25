What's new

India again - Three surface-to-air missiles were misfired due to a technical glitch.

3 missiles misfired during army exercise in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, probe on​

Three surface-to-air missiles were misfired by the Army from the Pokhran field firing range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.​

Vimal Bhatia
Vimal Bhatia
Jaisalmer, Mar 25, 2023
3 missiles misfired during army exercise in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer


Two of the missiles were recovered and search is on for the third one. (India Today photo)
By Vimal Bhatia: Three missiles were misfired during a firing exercise by the Indian Army in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The firing exercise was being held at the Pokhran field firing range when the three surface-to-air missiles were misfired due to a technical glitch.
The three missiles went out of range and hit the fields in different villages, causing loud explosions. However, no loss of life or property was reported.
Defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said the missiles were misfired during a military exercise. An investigation has been initiated and further action will be taken accordingly.
MISSILE MISSING​

The debris of two of the misfired missiles has been recovered but authorities are yet to find the third one. Police and Army teams are currently searching for the third missile.
The missiles of range between 10 to 25 kilometres were being test fired by experts in the Army but deviated from its path due to a technical fault.
Nachana Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kailash Vishnoi confirmed the incident and said a missile was found in a field at Ajasar village. The second missile was found in another field. The missile created big craters in the field.

3 missiles misfired during army exercise in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, probe on

Three surface-to-air missiles were misfired by the Army from the the Pokhran field firing range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.
Army Missile Misfires In Rajasthan's Pokhran, Probe Ordered

A case of missile misfire was reported when an Army unit was carrying out field firing practice at Pokharan ranges in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
